Mazars in the US Welcomes Two New Leaders

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, announced that Paul Truitt has joined the firm as Principal, National Cybersecurity Practice Leader and Toni Mazzacca as Partner in the Financial Services Tax Practice.

Paul, who will be located in the Pennsylvania office, will build on the solid foundation that the firm's team of cybersecurity professionals has established over the past several years. Toni, in the New York office, will provide valuable insurance and asset management expertise, enhancing the Financial Services Tax Practice's ability to deliver top-quality service to international entities.

Victor Wahba, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to have Paul and Toni join us. As we continue to build on our firm capabilities, their industry expertise will ensure that we are delivering the critical support that our clients need in a changing market." He added, "As cybersecurity remains a core concern of businesses of all types, Paul's experience will greatly enhance our cybersecurity presence and offerings. Furthermore, changing tax laws at the national and international levels mean that large-scale global financial services clients need the expertise of professionals like Toni to ensure they are complying with tax regulations and maximizing their tax benefits."

Paul previously served as the leader of the US cybersecurity practice of a prominent global accounting firm. With a long and successful track record of leadership, Paul possesses over 20 years of experience in technology strategy, revenue growth, technical operations, and service development at leading consulting, retail, and IT professional services firms.

Toni has over 20 years of experience delivering insightful local, federal and global tax services to clients in the financial services, capital markets, banking, insurance, real estate, investment management, and private equity industries. Prior to joining Mazars, she was a Director of International Tax at a Big 4 firm.

"Cyber risk continues to be one of the biggest threats to success for companies across many industries," Paul said. "I'm excited to bring my expertise to the Cybersecurity Practice as it continues to grow, ensure it has the capabilities needed to improve clients' IT resiliency and risk posture."

Toni commented, "The financial services industry is increasingly international and multi-sector. My background serving global entities, particularly in the banking, asset management and insurance sectors will bring substantial value to Mazars' clients. I look forward to building on the existing expertise of the Financial Services Tax Practice, delivering effective tax strategies in this changing regulatory environment."

Paul holds a BS from Salisbury University, an MBA from Widener University and numerous industry certifications, including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI), and AWS Certified Professional.

Toni holds a BBA in Accounting from Pace University and an MBA in Finance from Fordham University.

Contacts

Beth More, Marketing Director, Mazars USA LLP, [email protected]

Makovsky, [email protected]

About Mazars in the US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 26,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

SOURCE Mazars