Mazars Opens Boston Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant announcement, Mazars, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm in the US, reported the opening of a new office in Boston. The expansion is part of the firm's ongoing growth and goal of enhancing its capabilities in strategic markets across the United States.

Partner and Financial Services Practice Leader Charles Abraham said, "Our expansion here ensures we're deeply invested in all major financial services markets in the US. It also helps us attract in high-quality talent and resources in Boston. And, being here is particularly important to provide enhanced local support for our global financial services clients."

Emmanuel Dooseman, Global Banking Practice Leader added, "Our global financial services practice has over 4,000 specialists in over 60 countries, and Boston is the next step in our expansion."

He continued, "Currently, our services in Boston focus on audit and risk consulting services, but we're able to offer a full complement of services thanks to our extensive resources throughout the firm, nationally and internationally."

The Boston office is located at 75 State Street, Boston, MA 02109.

About Mazars in the US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 24,000 professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

