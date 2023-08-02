Mazars Partners with Qualys to Expand its Enterprise Managed Cybersecurity Services to Deliver Risk-based Outcomes

Mazars integrates Qualys' cybersecurity solutions to provide customers with award-winning assessment, remediation and response for enhanced protection

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, today announced that its industry-leading capabilities including Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) will be included in Mazars' Cybersecurity Managed Services. Mazars customers will gain unprecedented insights into distinct risk postures to prioritize and remediate their most critical vulnerabilities through this partnership.

"Qualys is a natural fit to integrate into our managed service because it provides our customers with unmatched visibility into their environments and the ability to patch vulnerabilities immediately," said Ben Doane, director, Cybersecurity Managed Services at Mazars. "It is essential in today's world that you are able to quantify cybersecurity risks alongside other metrics when building a successful business."

Mazars will integrate Qualys solutions, including VMDR with TruRisk and Patch Management, into its Cybersecurity Managed Service. The enhanced managed service will provide Mazars customers with asset discovery, risk assessment, detection, and more importantly risk reduction via the Qualys Agent to significantly accelerate their ability to respond to threats, effectively prevent breaches and prioritize vulnerabilities based on risk and business context with Qualys TruRisk™.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Mazars and integrate our capabilities into their platform," said Dino DiMarino, Chief Revenue Officer, Qualys. "Mazars is a leading cybersecurity consulting and services firm, and we believe this integration will be an excellent case study for how every industry is incorporating cybersecurity and quantifying security risk."

About Qualys  
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.qualys.com.

Qualys, Qualys VMDR® and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Tami Casey
Qualys
[email protected].com

