Mazars rebrand marks key milestones

PARIS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, the international tax, audit and advisory firm, today unveils its new global brand identity in over 90 countries and territories, marking a key milestone in the firm's evolution. The rebrand reflects Mazars' aspiration to bring choice and a different perspective to the audit, tax and advisory market, and reaffirms its commitment to building a fair, prosperous and sustainable world.

Hervé Hélias, CEO & Chairman of Mazars Group said: "I'm very excited to reveal our new brand identity and positioning, after two years of deep and broad consultation with our partners, employees, clients and stakeholders. It reflects who we are today and confirms our aspirations for the type of firm we want to be in the future. We are one connected team around the world, with the scale to serve large international clients and the agility to be creative and personal in our approach. In each country we operate, our teams combine cultural understanding with global perspective, offering clients of all shapes and sizes a true partnership, one that gives them confidence in their business and helps them achieve their ambitions."

Celebrating balanced growth and successful expansion

Mazars is launching the rebrand on the back of steady, balanced growth and successful expansion, which reflects its strong position in the marketplace. Last year, the international audit, tax and advisory firm recorded revenues of €1.8 billion (2018/2019 financial year), up 10.4% (excluding Forex impact of +0.2%) compared to the previous exercise. The increase in revenues in 2018/2019 was supported by a strong 9.0% organic growth.

The rebrand also recognises Mazars' evolution into an international group, now present in over 90 countries and territories, with nearly 25,000 colleagues around the world. The Mazars North America Alliance brings an additional 16,000 professionals available to serve Mazars' international clients who operate in the USA and Canada. The firm's international expansion is reflected in the geographic spread of its revenue sources: more than a third of Mazars' fee income now comes from outside Europe. Asia-Pacific enjoyed the highest growth rate of 22.6% in 2018/2019 and this region now represents approximately 15% of Mazars total revenues.

Commenting on Mazars' growth and expansion, Hervé Hélias said: "In 75 years, our guiding principles haven't changed, but our firm has. We have doubled in size in the past ten years and the diversity of our offerings, clients and talent has flourished as we have grown. Today, we work with nearly 2,000 PIE clients around the world on their audit; 30% of the listed companies in France, and in China, we serve almost 140 large-listed companies. At the same time, we serve over 50,000 privately owned and family businesses, from private clients and start-ups to mature international clients"

Victor Wahba, Chairman and CEO of Mazars in the US, commented, "We're thrilled to be updating our brand. Mazars is a modern, international organization and this new look better reflects our agility and adaptability. As we continue to promote further integration with our global resources, our clients of all sizes will receive enhanced services, while retaining the benefits of our uniquely collaborative approach."

Providing a different and balanced perspective

Collaborating with agility on a global scale, recognised for the diversity and quality of its professionals and empowering them to deliver consistent, high-quality and bespoke services that meet clients' needs, Mazars brings a genuinely different perspective to the audit, tax and advisory market, which is reflected in the new brand identity.

"Mazars University has just received the CLIP accreditation for the second time running. This is the leading accreditation for corporate universities. We feel a strong responsibility towards our people and their employability. Helping them grow as experts in their fields and empowering them to lead is essential to serve our clients according to our highest standards and remain an employer of choice", Hervé Hélias said.

The firm continues to invest in audit - expertise, technology, quality control - and to actively shape the debate for enabling a healthy and sustainable audit industry. "An industry which needs technical and regulatory innovations, consistent quality standards and choice", explains Hervé Hélias. While audit represents nearly 50% of its activity, Mazars developed its range of services in accounting, tax, legal, consulting and financial advisory, convinced that this diversity of expertise is highly relevant to businesses, whatever their size, who need to navigate complex regulatory markets and to grow in a sustainable way.

The new brand identity also reaffirms Mazars' purpose and long-standing values of integrity, responsibility and accountability. At the heart of its commitment to building a fair and prosperous world is the firm's leadership position on researching and shaping the debate about how financial services can help mitigate the effects of climate change, as well as its contribution to a collective reflection with all stakeholders to secure the quality of audit and close the expectation gap facing the entire profession.

Cécile Kossoff, Chief brand, marketing and communications officer, Mazars, who led the global rebranding initiative, comments: "We are all incredibly proud of our firm, of our journey and of the new Mazars brand. This new identity is built on the firm's DNA, reinforcing who we are, how we work and what makes us different. It reflects our heritage and integrated approach, combining a true international reach with deep local roots; our sense of responsibility to the industry; the long-standing technical expertise and quality we offer; the focus and mutual respect we have for our clients, the unique human touch they value, the confidence and reassurance that we bring to them; and our commitment to do the right thing."

