Mazars USA Announces Expansion of Executive Board, New Office Managing Partners for New York and Chicago Offices

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, announced leadership changes in a number of positions as part of the firm's ongoing national expansion. As of January 1, 2020, the firm expanded the Executive Board from five to seven members with the additions of Partner and National Consulting and Advisory Practice Leader Robert Kastenschmidt and Long Island Office Managing Partner Craig Fine.

In Chicago, Jeremy Rice is named Chicago Office Managing Partner and in New York City, Robert DeMeola joins Mazars in the role of New York Office Managing Partner. Partners Alan Wohl and Howard Leung also join in New York, the Private Client Services and Real Estate Practices respectively.

Mazars USA Chairman and CEO Victor Wahba said, "As the firm continues our national growth, we felt it was important to also increase the membership of the Executive Board. Our Consulting Practice is a significant component to our business and our future, so it was natural to bring Robert Kastenschmidt onto the Board. Similarly, Craig Fine has an important role in our Long Island office's growth and is a key member cultivating our Food & Beverage Practice."

Victor continued, "We continue to grow our Chicago office and, with his track record of success for the firm, we feel that Jeremy Rice is an excellent choice to contribute in the upward trend. And, as our largest office, we believe Robert DeMeola's substantial experience leading the New York office of another large national firm makes him a valuable asset. Along with his skilled colleagues, this provides us with a deep bench into the future in this important marketplace."

Robert Kastenschmidt has over 20 years of experience providing accounting and management consulting services to clients in a range of industries, both in the US and internationally. He currently serves Mazars as the National Consulting and Advisory Practice leader overseeing the development and execution of the strategic growth plan and operational considerations associated each of the U.S. consulting service lines. Rob also serves Mazars globally as the Global Consulting Leader as well as serving as a member of the Global Leadership Team and Global Services & Sectors Team.

Craig Fine has over 20 years of experience in the Manufacturing and Distribution industry with concentrations in Food and Beverage and Pharmaceuticals. He delivers business advisory and financial management services to owner-operated businesses in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries.

Jeremy Rice has over 13 years of experience providing audit and advisory services to a wide variety of local, national, and international organizations, including many US subsidiaries of foreign companies. He has significant experience working with companies in manufacturing, insurance, financial services, higher education, and healthcare. Jeremy currently co-leads the Chicago audit practice and is a leader in the industrial and automotive sectors for Mazars USA.

Robert DeMeola has over 30 years of experience in the accounting field, with 15 years of that spent in leadership positions at his prior firm. His background will help Mazars continue growing in the New York market, building on its unique position as a global service leader. He joins New York Office Audit Managing Partner Ron Lagnado and New York Office Tax Managing Partner James Toto.

Alan Wohl is a tax partner with more than 20 years of diversified public accounting experience. Joining the Private Client Services Practice, he will continue to serve high net worth individuals, with a focus on developing business strategies and consulting on family wealth and family office matters.

Howard Leung has over 20 years of experience in accounting, including time at a Big Four firm. He specializes in serving a variety of real estate clients, including real estate and private equity funds, hospitality and management, and REITs. He also delivers audit services to employee benefit plans. As part of Real Estate, he will leverage this extensive expertise to help us best serve clients in this important, growing market segment.

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic U.S. geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and Optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 24,000 professionals in 90+ countries. At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

For more information on Mazars USA, contact:

Mazars USA LLP | Beth More, 732-205-2012 | Beth.More@MazarsUSA.com

Makovsky | Ben Jaffe, 212-508-9646 | bjaffe@makovsky.com

SOURCE Mazars USA LLP

Related Links

https://mazarsusa.com

