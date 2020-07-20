Mazars USA Announces it's a Microsoft Certified Partner

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, today announced its acceptance into the Microsoft Partner Program. This Program recognizes Mazars as a premier partner for delivering digital solutions and system integration services to help the firm's global clients achieve business agility, efficiency, and growth.

Mazars will attend the virtual 2020 Microsoft Inspire Conference to align several key solutions offerings with Microsoft's ever evolving platforms and technologies.

Mazars is confirmed by Microsoft to be part of the Partner Program, and that they are excited for the new offerings from Mazars for Microsoft customers. Mazars brings a range of business transformation and information technology (IT) projects and specific products and services to solve critical business needs. Mazars will be working closely with Microsoft Global Strategic ISV Alliance Manger John O'Donnell to establish the Mazars Microsoft solutions offerings.

Patrick Wheeler, Mazars USA Principal and Management and Technology Consulting Practice Leader, said "Becoming a strategic alliance partner with Microsoft and offering Microsoft solutions and services to our clients is paramount to broadening our consulting offerings and meeting client needs. Mazars is committed to fueling the growth of the consulting practice with strategic partnerships that support the firm's overall growth strategy. We look forward to working with John and growing the relationship to become a premier partner in this Program."

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic U.S. geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and Optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 24,000 professionals in 90+ countries. At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

