Mazars USA Builds Strategic Capabilities, Naming Five New Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading advisory, accounting, tax, and consulting firm, today announced that effective September 1, 2020, Alisha Jernack, Adam Liebman, Gina Omolon, Marine Rollinger, and Ryan Vaughan have been named Partners.

"As we continue to expand across all markets that we serve, having strong Partner candidates is critical for best assisting our clients and ensuring our organizational vitality. This year's group of new Partners exemplifies the best qualities of our firm and will enhance our entrepreneurial spirit and standard of excellence," said Mazars USA Chairman and CEO Victor Wahba.

"On behalf of the entire Partnership I welcome our new Partners."

Alisha Jernack has more than 11 years of public accounting experience, servicing entrepreneurs and privately owned businesses. She specializes in business advisory, strategic planning, financial reporting and tax services. Alisha serves privately owned businesses in transportation and logistics, food and beverage, and consumer products, as well as other manufacturing and distribution industries. She leads the COVID business advisory team and is a core member of the Business Advisory Practice. Alisha recently piloted Mazars' "Reshape Crisis Recovery Program" and contributed to launching this new service offering globally. Her thought leadership includes articles and external speaking engagements, and having been featured on several podcasts and webcasts.

Adam Liebman is in the Real Estate Practice and has been with the firm since 2011. He has over 17 years of experience providing accounting and tax services to privately-held business and private equity firms. Adam has contributed to the growth of the Real Estate Practice by providing transactional support on partnership restructurings and working with clients on tax deferred sales of real estate assets.

Gina Omolon is in the Financial Services Practice in the New York Office, focusing primarily on banking and the capital markets. She has contributed to the growth of the firm through winning new businesses and cross-selling with existing clients. Gina has a track record of nurturing strong client relationships and is passionate about people development. She currently serves as the Chairman of the New York State Society of CPAs' Banking Committee. Her leadership roles within and outside the firm will support the overall strategic growth of the firm.

Marine Rollinger has led the Accounting and Outsourcing Services practice in the New York Office for two years. She has significantly increased the AOS client portfolio since joining Mazars USA five years ago. She is also successful in winning temporary in-house staff replacement opportunities. Marine began her career at Mazars in Europe. She spent four years at Mazars France, and four years at Mazars UK where she focused on both AOS and audit.

Ryan Vaughan joined Mazars three years ago and is part of the Manufacturing & Distribution market segment. He leads the Chicago Tax Practice as well as the Tax Credit & Incentives Practice. In establishing the Tax Credit & Incentives Practice, Ryan has expanded the tax services offered by Mazars, resulting in significant value-added opportunities for our clients.

