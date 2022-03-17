Mazars USA Hires Healthcare Veteran Doug Barry as Principal

With over 40 years of experience, Doug rejoins the firm's Healthcare Consultancy Group

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, today announced that Doug Barry has returned to the firm as a Principal in its Healthcare Consulting Group. With more than 40 years of experience delivering transformative services throughout the healthcare sector, Doug will help move forward initiatives at one of the firm's most successful and high-growth divisions.

Said Gil Enos, National Healthcare Practice Leader, "Doug's years of expertise in organizational transformation, revenue cycle improvement, and guiding providers through financial turnarounds will continue to elevate Mazars as a premier consultant to the healthcare sector. We are thrilled to have him back on our team as we expand our services and footprint across the US."

Doug has deep experience leading operational and financial teams throughout his career, during which he has focused on performance improvement while serving in senior leadership roles for large, international financial services firms and numerous provider organizations, including hospitals, ancillary and physician groups.

"I am excited to come back to Mazars and work with leading healthcare organizations that are redefining their strategies to address the myriad transformative forces that are in play – from digital transformation, to portfolio strategy, to emerging regulations," commented Doug. "Mazars has a strong record of providing innovative, customized solutions that address the unique complexities of payers and providers. I look forward to continuing to serve the healthcare industry alongside a team of hardworking and talented individuals."

Based in California, Doug rejoins Mazars after a brief stint as Vice President at Palomar Health, the largest public health system in Southern California, where he led their revenue cycle operations, revenue integrity, clinical documentation and coding functions. He has also served as President for one of the largest healthcare outsourcing firms, Cardon Outreach, as well as Director of Healthcare Advisory Services at a Big Four firm, and Vice President of Revenue Cycle at both Bon Secours Charity Health System and Glens Falls Hospital. He has a B.A. in Healthcare Administration from Washington Adventist University and is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).

For more information on Mazars' Healthcare Consulting Group, please visit: https://www.mazars.us.

Media Contact

Beth More, Marketing Director, Mazars USA LLP, [email protected]

About Mazars in the US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has a significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 26,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

SOURCE Mazars USA LLP