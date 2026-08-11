Partnership brings together two brands united by performance, design, and helping people discover the outdoors.

WATERLOO, Wis., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trek Bicycle and Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced a multi-year partnership, naming Mazda the official exclusive automotive partner of Trek's off-road race teams.

The partnership will support the Trek-Unbroken XC and DH mountain bike teams, the Trek Driftless gravel program, and Trek events as they strive for world-class results.

Mazda Becomes Official Automotive Partner of Trek's North American Off-Road Teams and Events Speed Speed Mazda Becomes Official Automotive Partner of Trek's North American Off-Road Teams and Events

Mazda's significant investment into Trek's off-road racing programs will ensure that athletes have every resource to thrive at the highest levels of their disciplines. In addition, Mazda will supply outdoor-adventure-ready CX-50s for Trek athletes, staff, and operations at events throughout North America. That support is critical: When racing in remote locales where conditions are unpredictable, capable, and reliable transportation is a must.

"Partnering with Mazda just makes sense," Tim Vanderjeugd, Trek's Global Director of Sports Marketing said. "Having the support of a dependable brand that's as passionate about the outdoors as Trek will be a huge boost to our race day operations. We can't wait to get started."

In addition to supporting Trek's race teams in North America — including at WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series stops in Soldier Hollow, Utah, and Lake Placid, New York — Mazda will have a presence at several of the continent's premier cycling events, such as Trek's Supper Club Gravel Series and the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS).

Both Trek and MNAO make products that help people explore new places, spend more time outside, and create memorable experiences along the way. Whether it's taking on a favorite back road or driving to the next trail ride, both brands are united by a love of adventure.

"Movement has always been at the heart of the Mazda brand, not simply to get from one place to another, but as a way to enrich our lives. Trek shares that belief, making this partnership a natural fit," said Brad Audet, chief marketing officer, Mazda North American Operations. "Together, we'll support the incredible athletes and communities that make off-road cycling such an inspiring expression of adventure and human potential."

Fans can expect to see Mazda vehicles at events throughout the year, connecting with riders, racers, and cycling communities across North America.

About Trek Bicycle

Founded in 1976, Trek Bicycle is a global leader in the design and manufacture of bicycles and electric bikes. Trek believes the bicycle can be a simple solution to many of the world's most complex problems and is committed to getting more people on bikes for transportation, recreation, and sport.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

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SOURCE Mazda North American Operations