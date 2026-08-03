Mazda Reports July Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 39,180 vehicles, a decrease of 13 percent compared to July 2025. Year-to-date sales totaled 241,014 vehicles sold; a decrease of 5.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in July compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 13 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 7,123 vehicles in July; an increase of 13.6 percent compared to July 2025.

Sales highlights include:

Third best July total sales ever

Best-ever July total sales for CX-90 MHEV

Best July in CPO program history

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 8,847 vehicles, a decrease of 10 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 60,857 vehicles sold; an increase of 2 percent compared to same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

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Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date





























July July YOY % % MTD

July July YOY % % MTD





2026 2025 Change DSR

2026 2025 Change DSR



























Mazda3 3,903 2,082 87.5 % 87.5 %

24,355 19,028 28.0 % 29.4 %



Mazda 3 Sdn 2,787 1,453 91.8 % 91.8 %

14889 13,501 10.3 % 11.5 %



Mazda 3 HB 1,116 629 77.4 % 77.4 %

9466 5,527 71.3 % 73.2 %



























Mazda6 0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %



























MX-5 Miata 974 1,163 (16.3) % (16.3) %

5,984 5,935 0.8 % 2.0 %



MX-5 503 500 0.6 % 0.6 %

2997 3,060 (2.1) % (1.0) %



MXR 471 663 (29.0) % (29.0) %

2987 2,875 3.9 % 5.1 %



























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -



CX-30 4,526 4,124 9.7 % 9.7 %

26142 39,112 (33.2) % (32.4) %



CX-5 12,068 15,539 (22.3) % (22.3) %

74760 85,799 (12.9) % (11.9) %



CX-9 - 0 - -

- 0 - -



CX-50 TTL 11,691 13,810 (15.3) % (15.3) %

76,510 60,724 26.0 % 27.4 %



MX-30 0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

- 0 - -



CX-70 TTL 1,187 1,600 (25.8) % (25.8) %

7161 9958 (28.1) % 0.0 %



CX-90 TTL 4,831 6,739 (28.3) % (28.3) %

26102 34799 (25.0) % (24.1) %



CARS 4,877 3,245 50.3 % 50.3 %

30,339 24,963 21.5 % 22.9 %



TRUCKS 34,303 41,812 (18.0) % (18.0) %

210,675 230,392 (8.6) % (7.5) %



























TOTAL 39,180 45,057 (13.0) % (13.0) %

241,014 255,355 (5.6) % (4.6) %



















































*Selling Days 26 26





178 180































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations