Mazda Reports July Sales Results

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Mazda North American Operations

Aug 03, 2026, 10:47 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 39,180 vehicles, a decrease of 13 percent compared to July 2025. Year-to-date sales totaled 241,014 vehicles sold; a decrease of 5.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in July compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 13 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 7,123 vehicles in July; an increase of 13.6 percent compared to July 2025.

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Sales highlights include:

  • Third best July total sales ever
  • Best-ever July total sales for CX-90 MHEV
  • Best July in CPO program history

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 8,847 vehicles, a decrease of 10 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 60,857 vehicles sold; an increase of 2 percent compared to same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com. 

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Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date














July

July

YOY %

% MTD

July

July

YOY %

% MTD


2026

2025

Change

DSR

2026

2025

Change

DSR













Mazda3

3,903

2,082

87.5 %

87.5 %

24,355

19,028

28.0 %

29.4 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

2,787

1,453

91.8 %

91.8 %

14889

13,501

10.3 %

11.5 %

Mazda 3 HB

1,116

629

77.4 %

77.4 %

9466

5,527

71.3 %

73.2 %













Mazda6

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %













MX-5 Miata

974

1,163

(16.3) %

(16.3) %

5,984

5,935

0.8 %

2.0 %

MX-5 

503

500

0.6 %

0.6 %

2997

3,060

(2.1) %

(1.0) %

MXR

471

663

(29.0) %

(29.0) %

2987

2,875

3.9 %

5.1 %













CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

4,526

4,124

9.7 %

9.7 %

26142

39,112

(33.2) %

(32.4) %

CX-5

12,068

15,539

(22.3) %

(22.3) %

74760

85,799

(12.9) %

(11.9) %

CX-9

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-50 TTL

11,691

13,810

(15.3) %

(15.3) %

76,510

60,724

26.0 %

27.4 %

MX-30

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

-

0

-

-

CX-70 TTL

1,187

1,600

(25.8) %

(25.8) %

7161

9958

(28.1) %

0.0 %

CX-90 TTL

4,831

6,739

(28.3) %

(28.3) %

26102

34799

(25.0) %

(24.1) %

CARS

4,877

3,245

50.3 %

50.3 %

30,339

24,963

21.5 %

22.9 %

TRUCKS

34,303

41,812

(18.0) %

(18.0) %

210,675

230,392

(8.6) %

(7.5) %













TOTAL

39,180

45,057

(13.0) %

(13.0) %

241,014

255,355

(5.6) %

(4.6) %

























*Selling Days

26

26


178

180














SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

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