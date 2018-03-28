NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda Motor Corporation today introduced its updated, refined Mazda CX-3. Additionally, the Mazda KAI concept and SKYACTIV-X engine made their North American auto show debuts, highlighting Mazda's design and engineering prowess as it moves toward its next-generation of vehicles.

Mazda Introduces Updated 2019 CX-3 at 2018 New York International Auto Show

In his speech today, Mazda Motor Corporation Global Chief Marketing Officer and Mazda North American Operations CEO Masahiro Moro discussed Mazda's commitment to the U.S. with Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc., the new plant scheduled to go online in 2021. He also introduced the updated Mazda CX-3 subcompact crossover SUV before journalists at the New York International Auto Show, held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The new CX-3's interior has undergone significant improvements, most notably the adoption of an electronic parking brake that frees up space and allows for a significant increase in storage space. Additional improvements include a smoother, more efficient and more refined SKYACTIV-G 2.0 gasoline engine, available full-leather seating surfaces, improved NVH characteristics and redesigned seats that support a more comfortable position. Yet, Mazda CX-3 continues to possess uncommonly good driving dynamics and keenly updated design elements that complement what is already a compelling package.

Finally, Mazda displayed the Mazda KAI concept and SKYACTIV-X engine. KAI, which means "pioneer" in Japanese, portend Mazda's KODO—Soul of Motion design direction, eschewing rhythm motion of the design language for cleaner lines, surface-based reflections and a "less-is-more" approach to creating a simultaneous sense of excitement and elegance. It is joined by the SKYACTIV-X engine, the world's first commercially available gasoline compression-ignition engine. The KAI and SKYACTIV-X signal Mazda's future design and technology directions.

Called Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030, in which Mazda is aiming to reduce its CO2 emissions by 50 percent from 2010 levels by 2030. SKYACTIV-X will serve as a building block in that strategy, with it expected to be 20- to 30-percent more efficient than today's SKYACTIV-G engines. It will be available in Mazda vehicles starting in 2019.

SKYACTIV-X is part of a greater initiative in line with Mazda's "Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030" long-term vision for technology development. Mazda aims to use the fundamental appeal of the automobile - driving pleasure - to inspire people, enrich society and help bring about a beautiful earth. By offering an experience of car ownership that celebrates driving, the company hopes to enrich lives and build a strong bond with customers.

List of exhibits at the New York International Motor Show Models scheduled

for sale New Mazda CX-3 (World premiere) Currently available models Mazda3, Mazda6, Mazda CX-5, Mazda CX-9,

Mazda MX-5, Mazda MX-5 RF Reference exhibits Mazda KAI Concept (North American premiere)

Mazda MX-5 Global Cup Racecar Technology exhibits SKYACTIV-X next-generation gasoline engine

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 600 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

SOURCE Mazda Motor Corporation