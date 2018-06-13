Mazda North American Operations and CCC are Working Together to Address Vehicle Safety

MNAO is ensuring that its Takata airbag recall data is uploaded to the CCC ONE® Platform, which alerts collision repair providers when the vehicle they're working on is part of a participating manufacturer recall. If an open recall is detected, collision repairers are encouraged to inform the vehicle owner and supply a printed copy of the manufacturer's recall notification. Mazda dealerships then perform all recall repairs for free. Collision repairers across the country use the CCC ONE platform to write millions of estimates annually. By utilizing the CCC solution, MNAO is able to identify those vehicles and vehicle owners affected by the Takata airbag recall, since implementing the system in March 2018.

"Vehicle and driver safety is our top priority," said Robert Davis, senior vice president of special assignments for MNAO. "In the event a recall situation arises, we want to move fast, notifying drivers through as many channels as possible. The recall solution offered by CCC gives us another avenue to reach drivers of affected vehicles, who may not be aware of a potential recall, or whose vehicles have not yet been repaired. With so many collision repairers in the U.S. using the CCC solution every day, we found that CCC is an ideal partner for this important initiative."

Jim Kinsherf, VP, OEM Group for CCC added, "Mazda has expressed its commitment to vehicle safety, and we're pleased to assist them and their drivers with these important recall notifications. As vehicle complexity has increased, the industry has also seen the number of recalls increase. Since launching our recall notification system in October 2016, we have detected more than 1.2 million recalls on our platform with a closure rate of nearly 40 percent. By supporting auto manufacturers in their recall efforts, we can help them make our roadways safer; a win for the consumer and a win for the industry."

Learn more about the CCC recall services.

Visit MazdaRecallInfo.com to learn more about the industry-wide Takata Recall.

About CCC

CCC, together with its affiliates, combines strategic foresight, dynamic partnerships, and smart technology to power its customers forward. Founded in 1980, CCC is a leading provider of innovative cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies and apps for the automotive, insurance, and collision repair industries. CCC's solutions and big data insights are delivered through the powerful CCC ONE™ platform, which connects a vast network of 350+ insurance companies, 24,000+ repair facilities, OEMS, hundreds of parts suppliers, and dozens of third-party data and service providers. In addition, CCC provides access to car-related services to millions of consumers via carwise.com, and Auto Injury Solutions Inc., a CCC company, provides customizable, end-to-end, casualty solutions to auto insurers for the handling of first and third-party claims. The collective set of CCC's smart, flexible, and intuitive solutions make connected car, vehicle, and accident data actionable, informing decision-making, enhancing productivity, and helping customers deliver faster and better experiences for end consumers. Learn more about CCC at cccis.com.

About Mazda North American Operations

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

CCC and the CCC logo are registered trademarks, and CCC ONE is a trademark, of CCC Information Services Inc.

