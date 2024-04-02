Mazda Reports March Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 37,119 vehicles, an increase of 6.7 percent compared to March 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 100,103 vehicles sold; an increase of 13.3 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in March, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 6.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,758 vehicles in March, an increase of 27 percent compared to March 2023.

March 2024 sales highlights include:

Best-ever sales of CX-30 with 10,697 vehicles sold.

Best-ever March sales of CX-50 with 4,654 vehicles sold.

Best-ever March sales of CX-90 with 3,353 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported March sales of 5,066 vehicles, a decrease of 7.4 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 13,615 vehicles sold; an increase of 20.2 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 7,234 vehicles, an increase of 2 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 20,195 vehicles sold; an increase of 5 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

































March March YOY % % MTD

March March YOY % % MTD







2024 2023 Change DSR

2024 2023 Change DSR































Mazda3 4,019 2,872 39.9 % 39.9 %

9,962 7,295 36.6 % 33.0 %





Mazda 3 Sdn 1,881 1,182 59.1 % 59.1 %

5507 3,778 45.8 % 42.0 %





Mazda 3 HB 2,138 1,690 26.5 % 26.5 %

4455 3,517 26.7 % 23.4 %































Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 0 - -































MX-5 Miata 586 1,083 (45.9) % (45.9) %

1,411 2,590 (45.5) % (46.9) %





MX-5 174 583 (70.2) % (70.2) %

457 1,343 (66.0) % (66.9) %





MXR 412 500 (17.6) % (17.6) %

954 1,247 (23.5) % (25.5) %































CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -





CX-30 10,697 6,779 57.8 % 57.8 %

28496 19,870 43.4 % 39.7 %





CX-5 13,789 16,612 (17.0) % (17.0) %

34345 38,727 (11.3) % (13.6) %





CX-9 2 3,151 (99.9) % (99.9) %

3 9,836 (100.0) % (100.0) %





CX-50 4,654 4,010 16.1 % 16.1 %

15867 9,764 62.5 % 58.3 %





MX-30 0 4 (100.0) % (100.0) %

- 15 - -





C70 9 0 - -

21 0 - -





C7P 10 0 - -

14 0 - -





CX-90 3,353 267 1155.8 % 1155.8 %

9984 287 3378.7 % 3288.4 %





CARS 4,605 3,955 16.4 % 16.4 %

11,373 9,885 15.1 % 12.1 %





TRUCKS 32,514 30,823 5.5 % 5.5 %

88,730 78,499 13.0 % 10.1 %































TOTAL 37,119 34,778 6.7 % 6.7 %

100,103 88,384 13.3 % 10.3 %

























































*Selling Days 27 27





77 75





























































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations