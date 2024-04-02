Mazda Reports March Sales Results

News provided by

Mazda North American Operations

02 Apr, 2024, 10:57 ET

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 37,119 vehicles, an increase of 6.7 percent compared to March 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 100,103 vehicles sold; an increase of 13.3 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in March, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 6.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,758 vehicles in March, an increase of 27 percent compared to March 2023.

Continue Reading

March 2024 sales highlights include:

  • Best-ever sales of CX-30 with 10,697 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever March sales of CX-50 with 4,654 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever March sales of CX-90 with 3,353 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported March sales of 5,066 vehicles, a decrease of 7.4 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 13,615 vehicles sold; an increase of 20.2 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 7,234 vehicles, an increase of 2 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 20,195 vehicles sold; an increase of 5 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads.


























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date
















March

March

YOY %

% MTD

March

March

YOY %

% MTD



2024

2023

Change

DSR

2024

2023

Change

DSR















Mazda3

4,019

2,872

39.9 %

39.9 %

9,962

7,295

36.6 %

33.0 %


Mazda 3 Sdn

1,881

1,182

59.1 %

59.1 %

5507

3,778

45.8 %

42.0 %


Mazda 3 HB

2,138

1,690

26.5 %

26.5 %

4455

3,517

26.7 %

23.4 %















Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-















MX-5 Miata

586

1,083

(45.9) %

(45.9) %

1,411

2,590

(45.5) %

(46.9) %


MX-5

174

583

(70.2) %

(70.2) %

457

1,343

(66.0) %

(66.9) %


MXR

412

500

(17.6) %

(17.6) %

954

1,247

(23.5) %

(25.5) %















CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-


CX-30

10,697

6,779

57.8 %

57.8 %

28496

19,870

43.4 %

39.7 %


CX-5

13,789

16,612

(17.0) %

(17.0) %

34345

38,727

(11.3) %

(13.6) %


CX-9

2

3,151

(99.9) %

(99.9) %

3

9,836

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


CX-50

4,654

4,010

16.1 %

16.1 %

15867

9,764

62.5 %

58.3 %


MX-30

0

4

(100.0) %

(100.0) %

-

15

-

-


C70

9

0

-

-

21

0

-

-


C7P

10

0

-

-

14

0

-

-


CX-90

3,353

267

1155.8 %

1155.8 %

9984

287

3378.7 %

3288.4 %


CARS

4,605

3,955

16.4 %

16.4 %

11,373

9,885

15.1 %

12.1 %


TRUCKS

32,514

30,823

5.5 %

5.5 %

88,730

78,499

13.0 %

10.1 %















TOTAL

37,119

34,778

6.7 %

6.7 %

100,103

88,384

13.3 %

10.3 %




























*Selling Days

27

27


77

75





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Also from this source

Mazda Design America nombra a Jacques Flynn Director Senior

Mazda Design America nombra a Jacques Flynn Director Senior

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) se complace en anunciar el ascenso de Jacques Flynn a director sénior de Mazda Design America (MDA). En este...
Mazda Design America Appoints Jacques Flynn to Senior Director

Mazda Design America Appoints Jacques Flynn to Senior Director

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is pleased to announce Jacques Flynn's promotion to Senior Director, Mazda Design America (MDA). In this role, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics