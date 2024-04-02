Mazda Reports March Sales Results

02 Apr, 2024, 10:57 ET
IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 37,119 vehicles, an increase of 6.7 percent compared to March 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 100,103 vehicles sold; an increase of 13.3 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in March, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 6.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 6,758 vehicles in March, an increase of 27 percent compared to March 2023.
March 2024 sales highlights include:
- Best-ever sales of CX-30 with 10,697 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever March sales of CX-50 with 4,654 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever March sales of CX-90 with 3,353 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported March sales of 5,066 vehicles, a decrease of 7.4 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 13,615 vehicles sold; an increase of 20.2 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 7,234 vehicles, an increase of 2 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 20,195 vehicles sold; an increase of 5 percent compared to the same time last year.
About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
March
|
March
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
March
|
March
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
4,019
|
2,872
|
39.9 %
|
39.9 %
|
9,962
|
7,295
|
36.6 %
|
33.0 %
|
Mazda 3 Sdn
|
1,881
|
1,182
|
59.1 %
|
59.1 %
|
5507
|
3,778
|
45.8 %
|
42.0 %
|
Mazda 3 HB
|
2,138
|
1,690
|
26.5 %
|
26.5 %
|
4455
|
3,517
|
26.7 %
|
23.4 %
|
Mazda6
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
MX-5 Miata
|
586
|
1,083
|
(45.9) %
|
(45.9) %
|
1,411
|
2,590
|
(45.5) %
|
(46.9) %
|
MX-5
|
174
|
583
|
(70.2) %
|
(70.2) %
|
457
|
1,343
|
(66.0) %
|
(66.9) %
|
MXR
|
412
|
500
|
(17.6) %
|
(17.6) %
|
954
|
1,247
|
(23.5) %
|
(25.5) %
|
CX-3
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
CX-30
|
10,697
|
6,779
|
57.8 %
|
57.8 %
|
28496
|
19,870
|
43.4 %
|
39.7 %
|
CX-5
|
13,789
|
16,612
|
(17.0) %
|
(17.0) %
|
34345
|
38,727
|
(11.3) %
|
(13.6) %
|
CX-9
|
2
|
3,151
|
(99.9) %
|
(99.9) %
|
3
|
9,836
|
(100.0) %
|
(100.0) %
|
CX-50
|
4,654
|
4,010
|
16.1 %
|
16.1 %
|
15867
|
9,764
|
62.5 %
|
58.3 %
|
MX-30
|
0
|
4
|
(100.0) %
|
(100.0) %
|
-
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
C70
|
9
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
21
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
C7P
|
10
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
CX-90
|
3,353
|
267
|
1155.8 %
|
1155.8 %
|
9984
|
287
|
3378.7 %
|
3288.4 %
|
CARS
|
4,605
|
3,955
|
16.4 %
|
16.4 %
|
11,373
|
9,885
|
15.1 %
|
12.1 %
|
TRUCKS
|
32,514
|
30,823
|
5.5 %
|
5.5 %
|
88,730
|
78,499
|
13.0 %
|
10.1 %
|
TOTAL
|
37,119
|
34,778
|
6.7 %
|
6.7 %
|
100,103
|
88,384
|
13.3 %
|
10.3 %
|
*Selling Days
|
27
|
27
|
77
|
75
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
