Maze Row Wine Merchant Grows Portfolio in the U.S. with the Addition of Alto Adige's Cantina Girlan

22 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maze Row Wine Merchant announced today that it has been appointed the exclusive U.S. importer of Alto Adige's Girlan, effective immediately. Founded in 1923, Cantina Girlan is a revered producer of terroir-focused Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Today, Cantina Girlan is comprised of 200 deeply committed winegrowers and their families, farming an area covering approximately 220 hectares of vineyards in the best wine-producing areas of the Alto Adige. Girlan joins a portfolio of esteemed wineries from Italy, Spain, New Zealand, and California's Central Coast.

Girlan logo
Girlan logo
Photo credit: Girlan
Photo credit: Girlan

 "We are excited to expand our portfolio to include Girlan," said Joseph C. Gallo, Founder of Maze Row Wine Merchant. "Girlan has just celebrated its 100th anniversary. It is an honor to represent them in the United States. Their wines truly reflect the character and traditions of high elevation viticulture in Alto Adige. We welcome Girlan to the Maze Row community." 

Girlan is known for its award-winning Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines. Girlan's hillside vineyards overlook the city of Bolzano, with elevations ranging from 450 to 550 meters. All the Girlan grapes are hand-harvested in alignment with a precise harvest calendar and are gently processed according to their quality, variety, and origin. In 2010, the winery underwent an extensive modernizing project, transforming into a state-of-the-art winemaking facility. 

From the Girlan portfolio, Maze Row will import Trattmann Pinot Noir Riserva, Patricia Pinot Noir, Marna Chardonnay, Indra Sauvignon, and from the Classici tier, Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay. Girlan wines will be available in select markets across the U.S. beginning May 1.

About Maze Row Wine Merchant
Maze Row Wine Merchant is a U.S. importer and exporter of fine wines. Maze Row shares the best in wine and wine culture through a portfolio of acclaimed artisan producers, each selected for their uncompromising devotion to craft. At its core are the dedicated artists and producer families creating truly singular, terroirdriven wines. The portfolio includes Bodega Lanzaga from Spain; Allegrini, Argiano, Brancaia, Girlan, Jermann, Pieropan, Poggio al Tesoro, Ratti, and Tornatore from Italy, Saint Clair in Marlborough, NZ and The Language of Yes, a collaboration with Randall Grahm from California's Central Coast. Please visit mazerow.com for more information.

