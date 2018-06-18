MazeBolt CEO, Matthew Andriani, Named One of Israel's 50 Leading Cyber Security Executives

The study analyzed a group of 2,300 Israeli Cyber Security executives (CEOs, directors, entrepreneurs, Development Center Managers & Investors) and evaluated their entrepreneurial track record within the Israeli Cyber Security industry together with how connected they were within the industry.

"It's an honor to be included in this group with such remarkable Executives who are all leading figures in the Israeli Cyber Security Industry," said Matthew.

"When you see the global impact Israeli innovations have in today's world – specifically in technology with over $1.5 billion in 181 deals during Q1 2018, that was 43% higher than only a year ago – it's all moving very quickly!"

"We're working hard with our beta customers on our game-changing Non Disruptive DDoS Testing technology. So far, results are better than expected and we aim to release this powerful technology to the public later this year," he added.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt is an Israeli Cyber Security company that strengthens companies' resistance to cyber-attacks. MazeBolt's pioneering DDoS Testing & Phishing Simulation & Awareness solutions are used by Fortune 1000 & NASDAQ Listed companies in over 50 countries and are operating in 20 languages.

The DDoS Analyzer has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 816545. This communication reflects only MazeBolt's view and the European Commission is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

