MazeMap and Ellucian Deliver Unified Indoor Navigation Experience for Colleges and Universities

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MazeMap, an indoor mapping and navigation solutions provider, and Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider announced a new, unified indoor navigation experience for higher education. Institutions can now access MazeMap's industry-leading digital indoor mapping and campus wayfinding solutions directly within the Ellucian Platform used by colleges and universities worldwide.

This partnership brings the most widely adopted indoor mapping solution in higher education together with the most trusted student information and experience platform, giving institutions a powerful, integrated way to help students, faculty, and visitors navigate large, complex campuses. Through this collaboration, institutions can provide real-time campus navigation, interactive indoor maps, and accessible routing directly within the Ellucian environment that students already use to manage their academic life.

"Campus navigation has a profound impact on the student experience," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at Ellucian. "Our partnership with MazeMap makes world-class indoor mapping available to students directly within our platform, helping institutions support accessibility, reduce friction, and deliver a connected campus experience."

MazeMap is recognized globally as a leader in indoor mapping, campus wayfinding, and accessibility-focused navigation. By integrating directly with Ellucian, MazeMap enables institutions to unify digital navigation with academic schedules, student services, and daily campus operations, a capability increasingly requested by higher education leaders seeking modern, student-centered technology.

"The future of higher education lies in connecting digital systems with the physical campus environment," said Thomas Jelle, CEO of MazeMap. "Our partnership with Ellucian brings indoor navigation into the core student experience, helping institutions modernize campus operations and create more accessible, intuitive learning environments."

The integrated navigation experience is now available to colleges and universities of all sizes, supporting multi-building community colleges, large universities, and distributed campus environments.

About Ellucian

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,800 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

About MazeMap

MazeMap is a global leader in digital indoor mapping and campus wayfinding for higher education, trusted by universities and colleges worldwide to support student experience, accessibility, and campus operations at scale. MazeMap transforms complex physical campuses into interactive digital environments, enabling students, staff, and visitors to navigate indoor and outdoor spaces across campus locations.

Built specifically for large, multi-building institutions, MazeMap provides accurate room-level navigation, accessibility-focused routing, and real-time spatial data that integrates with existing campus systems. Institutions use MazeMap to improve day-to-day campus navigation, support inclusive access for users with mobility or vision impairments, reduce reliance on physical signage, and better understand navigation patterns across campus environments.

MazeMap powers navigation across higher education campuses, with usage reaching up to 5 million users at scale. Its cloud-based platform enables centralized map management, ongoing updates, and scalable integrations, making MazeMap a foundational component of modern, student-centered campus infrastructure.

Press contact:

Karthik Kumar

Head of Marketing - MazeMap

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +47 453 55 996

Interviews with Thomas Jelle available on request.

Thomas Jelle

CEO MazeMap

+47 40 20 42 79

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mazemap-as/r/mazemap-and-ellucian-deliver-unified-indoor-navigation-experience-for-colleges-and-universities,c4318491

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/23287/4318491/3971979.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/mazemap-as/i/mazemap-ellucian-student-phone,c3517615 MazeMap Ellucian Student Phone

SOURCE MazeMap AS