MAZO Capital Solutions Announces New Strategic Partnership With Heave

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAZO Capital Solutions, a leading full-service commercial finance company dedicated to serving America's small business community, has announced a significant strategic partnership with Heave, the Tampa-based heavy equipment platform built to provide contractors the easiest and fastest way to receive quotes from dealers.

According to Q3 2021 research conducted by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Association (ELFA), strong new equipment finance business through Q2 of 2021 inspires optimism, although challenges exist due to an imbalance between supply and demand.

This new alliance between MAZO and Heave aims to solve key industry challenges facing America's small business community, especially small to mid-sized contractors across the U.S., who are working to secure the capital and equipment they need to capture an upswing in growth.

"As we explored the synergies between MAZO and Heave, I was struck by our commitment to similar principles," commented John Pfister, CLFP, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of MAZO Capital Solutions. "We MUST make it easier for smaller and medium-sized contractors to find the equipment and capital they need to be successful. Heave's commitment to transparency and technology, as a means of enhancing the customer experience, aligns perfectly with our mission."

"We partnered with MAZO because we've watched them treat every size contractor the same—whether they buy 1 machine or 20," stated Alex Kraft, Founder and CEO of Heave. "I've been in the industry since 2004, and I've had exposure to many different lenders, many of which just process applications. We wanted to form a team that works to provide our customers the best possible experience, from securing quotes to getting machines financed. MAZO welcomes the responsibility to find that solution and we're confident that our alignment will become the A+ industry experience."

To learn more, visit www.mazocapital.com or www.heave.co.

About MAZO Capital Solutions

MAZO Capital Solutions is a full-service commercial finance company dedicated to serving America's small business community. Founded by industry veterans, MAZO Capital Solutions team of experts work diligently to create a better financing experience for its partners and customers by focusing on Trust, Technology, and Transparency. Learn more at www.mazocapital.com.

About Heave

Heave is a heavy equipment platform built around providing contractors the easiest and fastest way to receive quotes on equipment from dealers (for rental & purchase). Their mission is to improve the inefficient and time-consuming process of manually securing quotes and waiting on answers. By focusing on creating the single best customer experience, the Heave platform also serves as the only true industry lead source for equipment dealerships and best prospecting avenue for sales representatives to gain new customers. Learn more at www.heave.co.

