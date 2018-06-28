MAZON Celebrates Senate Farm Bill Passage

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Abby J. Leibman, president and CEO at MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, today issued the following statement in response to the passage of the Senate Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the Farm Bill:

"We applaud the bipartisan effort that has resulted in the Senate passing this bill. The legislation truly reflects the Farm Bill's intention—to balance the needs of farmers with rural and urban consumers.

"It is refreshing to see bipartisanship prevail. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow have successfully prioritized the needs of millions of Americans for whom this legislation has real impacts.

"Given the highly ideological process that shaped the harmful House version of the Farm Bill, it is our hope that the leadership and reason exhibited in the Senate will serve as the baseline for crafting the bill when it goes to conference."