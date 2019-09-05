MAZON Concerned About Persistent Food Insecurity Amid Growing Attacks on Nutrition Assistance Programs

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the new data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Economic Research Service in its annual Household Food Security in the United States report, MAZON President & CEO Abby J. Leibman issued the following statement:

"While we are encouraged by the downward trend in food insecurity numbers, we know they result from the effectiveness of federal nutrition assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). We are therefore deeply troubled by the Administration's recent proposed administrative changes that would upend safety net policies and programs. These proposals threaten to undo nearly a decade of progress for the hungry and poor.

"This year's report shows that on average, 11.1% of American households struggle to put food on the table, a number that is significantly higher for vulnerable groups like single female-headed households at 27.8%. While we are pleased to see food insecurity numbers decrease slightly in the past year, we must not for one moment look away while the Administration continues its barrage of pointed attacks intended to weaken vital safety net programs and redefine poverty and hunger in America.

"Intentions matter. Actions matter. The truth matters. The reality is that tens of millions of Americans still face hunger and are in need of help from federal programs like SNAP. The reality is that the recent actions of this Administration show that it is stubbornly set on creating more food insecurity and stopping any forward progress in its tracks. It has never been more important nor more urgent to protect and strengthen SNAP and to ensure that struggling Americans—including seniors, active duty military families, veterans, single mothers, college students, and people in rural, remote and Native American communities—are able to access this vital nutrition assistance program. We must make it easier, not more difficult, for those struggling with hunger to get the help they need and deserve."

About MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger: Inspired by Jewish values and ideals, MAZON is a national advocacy organization working to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds in the United States and Israel. For more information on MAZON, please visit mazon.org

