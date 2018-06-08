MAZON Gratified by Balanced and Reasonable Senate Proposal for 2018 Farm Bill

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In response to today's release of the Senate Agriculture Committee's bipartisan Farm Bill, Abby J. Leibman, President & CEO of MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, issued the following statement:

"MAZON is reassured by the bipartisan approach taken by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts (R-KS) and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) in developing the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the Farm Bill.

"By rejecting ideological thinking and working together, these leaders have effectively balanced the needs and priorities of all those who are impacted by this law, including more than 40 million American men, women and children who need help putting food on the table.

"In preventing harmful changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Senators Roberts and Stabenow recognize what we know to be true: SNAP is a program that works, and indiscriminate changes like those proposed in the House version of the bill will bring real harm to real people.

"There are opportunities to further strengthen SNAP and facilitate access to assistance for struggling populations that were not included in this bill, such as eliminating the barrier to needed nutrition assistance for currently-serving military families. MAZON looks forward to working with Senators Roberts and Stabenow to resolve these issues as soon as possible."