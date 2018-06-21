MAZON Labels Passage of H.R. 2 a 'Failure of Leadership'

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In response to the passage of H.R. 2 (the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018, otherwise known as the Farm Bill), Abby J. Leibman, President & CEO of MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, issued the following statement:

"By the slimmest of margins, the House of Representatives has failed the American people and passed the harmful and highly partisan Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 (H.R. 2).

This vote represents a stunning failure of leadership. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (WI-1) manipulated the process with a singular goal in mind: to advance his ideological and dangerous crusade to undermine our nation's social safety net. His tactics represent politics at its worst; his success today is to the detriment of the American people.

This bill is nothing but a demonstration of a broken process, bad policy, and poor leadership. The American people deserve better."