MAZON To Host Congressional Briefing: "Local Perspectives On Hunger In Rural America"

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger will hold a congressional briefing "Local Perspectives on Hunger in Rural America" on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

The media is invited to attend the briefing, which will be held at U.S. House of Representatives, Longworth House Office Building, Room 1302, from 3:30-4:30 PM.

MAZON and partners will discuss hunger in rural America as a prevalent and persistent challenge for diverse groups of people, including currently serving military and veterans, single mothers, college students, seniors, and working families. These populations face specific barriers to food security, including high unemployment rates, lack of transportation, scarcity of childcare services, and lower educational attainment.

"Rural communities face unique and often overlooked challenges in accessing adequate nutrition," said Abby J. Leibman, President & CEO of MAZON. "On the heels of unprecedented threats to our nation's food security and the nutrition safety net, there has never been a more important and urgent time to advocate on behalf of those communities too often ignored."

Panelists for the briefing include:

Josh Protas , Vice President of Public Policy, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger

, Vice President of Public Policy, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger Langston Moore , Communications & Community Engagement Director, The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi

, Communications & Community Engagement Director, The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi Tomiko Townley , Advocacy Director, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance

, Advocacy Director, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance Jennifer Wells , Executive Director, West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition

, Executive Director, West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition Brian Kennedy , Public Policy Analyst, North Carolina Justice Center

The briefing will be live streamed at MAZON's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mazonusa

About MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger

Inspired by Jewish values and ideals, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger is a national advocacy organization working to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds in the United States and Israel. Learn more at mazon.org.

