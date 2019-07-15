MAZON To Host Telephonic Press Conference On Military Hunger This Wednesday, July 17 At 1:30pm ET

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1:30pm ET, experts from MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger will host a telephonic press conference to announce the introduction of the Military Hunger Prevention Act of 2019, bipartisan legislation being introduced by Representatives Susan Davis (CA-53) and Don Young (AK-at large), to call attention to the long-overlooked issue of food insecurity among military families. The event will include perspectives from key policy makers, advocates and an individual who has been personally impacted by this issue.

On Friday, July 12, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes a Military Family Basic Needs Allowance provision, a MAZON initiative, to address the issue that tens of thousands of military service members struggle with hunger.

SPEAKERS (list in formation):

U.S. Congresswoman Susan Davis (CA-53)

(CA-53) U.S. Congressman Don Young (AK-at large) [INVITED]

(AK-at large) [INVITED] Josh Protas , Vice President of Public Policy, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger

, Vice President of Public Policy, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger Eileen Huck , Government Relations Deputy Director, National Military Family Association

, Government Relations Deputy Director, National Military Family Association Erika Tebbens , former military spouse who experienced food insecurity

This telephonic press conference follows NBC's special report and expose on military hunger in America, which aired on Friday to shine a light on enlisted personnel who struggle with hunger.

Last week, a White House Statement of Administration Policy claimed that "military members receive appropriate compensation already," however MAZON has found that food pantries operate on or near every military installation in the country, quietly serving military families who struggle to meet their most basic needs including food.

