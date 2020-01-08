MAZON To Testify On Veteran Hunger Before U.S. House Committee On Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee On Economic Opportunity This Thursday, January 9th At 10am ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger will testify before the U.S. House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity in a hearing entitled "Reviewing the Availability of Resources to Address Veteran Hunger."

MAZON will shed light on the lack of food and nutrition support for tens of thousands of veterans who struggle with food insecurity, following their transition from military service.

Panel 1:

Dr. Thomas O'Toole, Senior Medical Advisor, Providence VAMC, Veterans Health Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Ms. Christine Going, MPA, RD, FACHE, Co-Chairperson, Veterans Heath Affairs Ensuring Veterans Food Security Workgroup, Veterans Health Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Ms. Pamilyn (Pam) Miller, Administrator, Food and Nutrition Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Panel 2:

Mr. Josh Protas, Vice President of Public Policy, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger

Ms. Denise Hollywood, Chief Community & Programs Officer, Blue Star Families

Mr. Vince Hall, CEO, Feeding San Diego

For nearly a decade, MAZON has prioritized food insecurity among veterans and military families, calling on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to address this long-overlooked issue. The agencies have made modest progress, but not nearly enough given the severity of the problem.

MAZON will testify that if Congress and federal agencies do not take timely and concerted efforts to prioritize veteran hunger, it will only get worse and become more difficult to resolve. MAZON will point to the harmful impact of administrative changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) promulgated by the current Administration, condoned and even celebrated by some Members of Congress.

This hearing is part of a larger conversation on veteran hunger in America, and MAZON looks forward to contributing to this national dialogue along with other stakeholders.

The hearing will be livestreamed on the House Veterans Affairs Committee YouTube page beginning at 10:00 am ET: https://www.youtube.com/houseveteransaffairs.

About MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger

Inspired by Jewish values and ideals, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger is a national advocacy organization working to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds in the United States and Israel. Learn more at mazon.org.

