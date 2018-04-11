MAZON's CEO Declares Trump's "Poverty Reduction" Order Will Backfire

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Abby J. Leibman, President & CEO of MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, today issued the following statement, in response to President Trump's Executive Order on "Reducing Poverty in America by Promoting Opportunity and Economic Mobility."

"This cruel order relies on partisan rhetoric instead of facts to set up a false dichotomy between those Americans who struggle and those the Administration calls 'truly in need.' It was clearly shaped without any real understanding of what causes poverty in the United States or how to actually combat it. It contains troubling misogynistic sentiments that are hard to ignore, especially when we know that this country's nutrition safety net disproportionately supports women. As a single mother, I know the importance of both hard work and educating my children on great values. I also know that without enough food, neither is possible.

"This misguided executive order provides another example to prove that the Administration's actions aim to strip Americans of public benefits like the Supplemental Food Assistance Program (SNAP). These programs provide Americans with vitally needed stability when crushing circumstances throw them into poverty. Conflating safety net programs with workforce development programs undermine the long-held and highly successful purposes for which these programs were designed. While we can all agree that work is essential, placing more stringent restrictions on struggling Americans without also expanding childcare programs, viable job opportunities, access to college education, and other support systems will not help anyone find gainful employment.

"We anticipate a draft of the 2018 Farm Bill soon, which many say will echo President Trump's dangerous rhetoric about work requirements and include deep cuts to SNAP. We once again call on our elected officials to work with us toward our goal of ending hunger in America, rather than adding to the problem."