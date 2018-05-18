MAZON's CEO Reacts to Defeat of the House Farm Bill

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Abby J. Leibman, President & CEO of MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, today issued the following statement, in response to the defeat in the U.S. House of Representatives of the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018:
"The defeat of the Ryan-Conaway Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 is a stunning turn of events. It is an outcome that we had hoped for but never expected. This is a huge victory for millions of families who would have been devastated by the cuts to SNAP proposed by House Republicans.
"Today's vote proves that the approach taken by leadership—drafting legislation in a highly partisan manner and without grounding its proposals in evidence—is unsupportable. It's now our hope that the House Committee on Agriculture will return to the bipartisan roots of the Farm Bill and work across the aisle to craft a bill together that truly meets the needs of all Americans."
About MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger
Inspired by Jewish values and ideals, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger is a national advocacy organization working to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds in the United States and Israel. In March 2017, MAZON testified before the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Nutrition about hunger and the future of SNAP. Learn more about MAZON's 2018 Farm Bill Priorities and other programs at mazon.org.
