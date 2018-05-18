MAZON's CEO Reacts to Defeat of the House Farm Bill

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Abby J. Leibman, President & CEO of MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, today issued the following statement, in response to the defeat in the U.S. House of Representatives of the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018:

"The defeat of the Ryan-Conaway Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 is a stunning turn of events. It is an outcome that we had hoped for but never expected. This is a huge victory for millions of families who would have been devastated by the cuts to SNAP proposed by House Republicans.