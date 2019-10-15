Mazooma Makes iGaming and Sports Wagering Payments Easier with Launch of eCheck Select Xpress

Xpress is a feature of the eCheck Select ACH payment product, which enables customers to deposit online with funds directly from their bank account, supporting every bank and financial institution in the U.S. Its real-time ability to obtain and verify bank-level data–specifically consumer identification, account information, and balance–protects both customers and operators in igaming and sports betting transactions.

With Xpress, repeat customers bypass the standard eCheck Select transaction flow, including online banking login, to complete their deposit without ever leaving the merchant's cashier or in-game betting environment.

Ferrabee explained: "Xpress means that customers simply confirm that they want to use the same bank account they've previously used and they're done, without ever leaving the merchant's site!"

Find Mazooma at Booth 5421 at G2E October 15 -17, 2019.

Notes to Editors:

Mazooma is a financial technology company whose patented payment technology has been providing bank account level verification and payment processing for over 15 years. Safe, secure and seamless, Mazooma's technology has been used by millions of customers, processed over $35 billion in volume, and is on the checkout of every regulated igaming operator in the U.S.

SOURCE Mazooma

