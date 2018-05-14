Mazor Robotics Reports Record First Quarter Results
- First Quarter 2018 Revenue Increased 32% Year Over Year -
CAESAREA, Israel, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE: MZOR) (NASDAQ-GM: MZOR), a pioneer and a leader in the field of robotic guidance systems, reported record first quarter revenue of $15.5 million compared to $11.7 million in the first quarter of 2017.
"Our record first quarter revenue reflects clinical adoption, as we surpassed 33,000 cases performed, and the continued global demand for the Mazor X and Renaissance systems," commented Ori Hadomi, Chief Executive Officer. "Commercially, we successfully expanded into a new international market with the Mazor X and making progress penetrating into the Ambulatory Surgery Center ("ASC") market in the U.S. with the Renaissance. Our performance, coupled with the growing number of peer-reviewed papers, presentations and the interim data from our prospective studies, is transforming spine surgery in markets around the world. Finally, we are also advancing and expanding our technology development efforts with Medtronic, and I am pleased to share that commercialization of the Mazor X platform, which integrates Medtronic's Stealth navigation and offers a unique robot-guided implant solution that eliminates the need for guidewires, is expected at the end of 2018."
FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON IFRS BASIS ("GAAP")
Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased 32% to $15.5 million compared to $11.7 million in the year-ago first quarter, mainly due to increased recurring revenue from kit sales, services and other. U.S. revenue increased 27% to $14.2 million compared to $11.2 million in the year-ago first quarter. International revenue increased 160% to $1.3 million compared to $0.5 million in the year-ago first quarter.
The Company's gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was 58.3% compared to 64.6% in the year-ago first quarter. This expected decrease is attributed mainly to the pricing terms with Medtronic. Total operating expenses were $10.5 million compared to $13.3 million in the year-ago first quarter, mainly due to lower selling and marketing expenses, following the transition to the global distribution phase of the Medtronic partnership. Operating loss was $1.4 million compared to an operating loss of $5.7 million in the year-ago first quarter. Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.11 per share, for the year-ago first quarter.
Cash provided by operating activities was $2.7 million compared to cash provided by operating activities of $0.7 million in last year's first quarter as a result of high collection efforts from customers. As of March 31, 2018, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $114.5 million.
FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NON-GAAP BASIS
The tables below include reconciliations of the Company's GAAP results to non-GAAP results. The reconciliations relate to non-cash expenses in the amount of $1.6 million with respect to share-based payments and amortization of intangible assets recorded in the first quarter of 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, the net income in the first quarter of 2018 was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss of $3.9 million, or $0.08 per share, for the year-ago first quarter.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (GAAP), this press release contains Non-GAAP financial measures for gross profit, operating expenses, operating profit (loss), net income (loss) and basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share that exclude the effects of non-cash expense of amortization of intangible assets and share-based payments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance that enhances management's and investors' ability to evaluate the Company's net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share and to compare them to historical net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share.
The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when operating and evaluating the Company's business internally and therefore decided to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors.
About Mazor
Mazor Robotics (TASE: MZOR; NASDAQGM: MZOR) believes in healing through innovation by developing and introducing revolutionary technologies and products aimed at redefining the gold standard of quality care. Mazor Robotics Guidance System enables surgeons to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. For more information, please visit www.MazorRobotics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Any statements in this release about future expectations, plans or prospects for the Company, including without limitation, statements regarding interim data from prospective studies, advancing and expanding technology development efforts, timing of integration of Stealth navigation, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on Mazor's current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause Mazor's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Those factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, competitive products, product demand and market acceptance risks, reliance on key strategic alliances, fluctuations in operating results, and other factors indicated in Mazor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mazor's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2018 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. For more details, refer to Mazor's SEC filings. Mazor undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or to changes in our expectations, except as may be required by law.
|
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three month period
|
ended March 31,
|
2018
(Unaudited)
|
2017
(Unaudited)
|
Revenue
|
$
|
15,507
|
$
|
11,719
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
6,465
|
$
|
4,149
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
9,042
|
$
|
7,570
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
Research and development, net
|
$
|
2,387
|
$
|
1,792
|
Selling and marketing
|
$
|
6,081
|
$
|
9,893
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
2,022
|
$
|
1,571
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
$
|
10,490
|
$
|
13,256
|
Loss from operations
|
$
|
(1,448)
|
$
|
(5,686)
|
Financing income, net
|
$
|
172
|
$
|
211
|
Loss before taxes on income
|
$
|
(1,276)
|
$
|
(5,475)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
(243)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(1,277)
|
$
|
(5,232)
|
Net loss per share - Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
Weighted average common shares
|
52,367
|
47,750
|
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF
|
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
47,003
|
$
|
46,376
|
Short-term investments
|
62,484
|
56,708
|
Trade receivables
|
1,608
|
5,460
|
Other current assets
|
2,445
|
2,054
|
Inventory
|
7,954
|
7,864
|
Total current assets
|
121,494
|
118,462
|
Non-current assets
|
Long-term investments
|
4,993
|
5,171
|
Property and equipment, net
|
4,505
|
4,323
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,843
|
1,925
|
Other non-current assets
|
1,058
|
1,115
|
Total non-current assets
|
12,399
|
12,534
|
Total assets
|
$
|
133,893
|
$
|
130,996
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade payables
|
$
|
2,561
|
$
|
3,474
|
Deferred revenue
|
3,250
|
3,471
|
Other current liabilities
|
9,466
|
9,874
|
Total current liabilities
|
15,277
|
16,819
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Employee benefits
|
472
|
414
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
472
|
414
|
Total liabilities
|
15,749
|
17,233
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
138
|
136
|
Share premium
|
231,253
|
225,678
|
Amounts allocated to warrants
|
9,629
|
9,629
|
Capital reserve for share-based payment transactions
|
10,561
|
10,480
|
Foreign currency translation reserve
|
2,119
|
2,119
|
Accumulated loss
|
(135,556)
|
(134,279)
|
Total equity
|
118,144
|
113,763
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
133,893
|
$
|
130,996
|
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
|
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
|
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
|
Three month period
|
ended March 31,
|
2018
(Unaudited)
|
2017
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Loss for the period
|
$
|
(1,277)
|
$
|
(5,232)
|
Adjustments:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
421
|
$
|
342
|
Finance income, net
|
$
|
(174)
|
$
|
(50)
|
Share-based payments
|
$
|
1,535
|
$
|
1,201
|
Income tax expense (tax benefit)
|
$
|
(1)
|
$
|
(243)
|
$
|
1,781
|
$
|
1,250
|
Change in inventory
|
$
|
(140)
|
$
|
(1,362)
|
Change in trade and other accounts receivable
|
$
|
3,534
|
$
|
4,771
|
Change in prepaid lease fees
|
$
|
5
|
$
|
(21)
|
Change in trade and other accounts payable
|
$
|
(1,524)
|
$
|
1,103
|
Change in employee benefits
|
$
|
58
|
$
|
78
|
$
|
1,933
|
$
|
4,569
|
Interest received
|
$
|
281
|
$
|
72
|
Income tax paid
|
$
|
(28)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
72
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
2,690
|
$
|
659
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Proceeds from (investment in) short-term investments, net
|
$
|
(2,244)
|
$
|
8,957
|
Investments in long-term investments
|
$
|
(3,354)
|
$
|
(98)
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
$
|
(488)
|
$
|
(809)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
$
|
(6,086)
|
$
|
8,050
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from exercise of share options by employees
|
$
|
4,122
|
$
|
2,259
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
$
|
4,122
|
$
|
2,259
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
726
|
$
|
10,968
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
$
|
46,376
|
$
|
14,954
|
Effect of exchange rate differences on balances of
|
cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
(99)
|
$
|
(26)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
$
|
47,003
|
$
|
25,896
|
Supplementary cash flows information:
|
Purchase of property and equipment in credit
|
$
|
(7)
|
$
|
(148)
|
Classification of inventory to fixed assets
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
300
|
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
Three month period
|
ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
9,042
|
$
|
7,570
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
82
|
82
|
Share-based payments
|
118
|
53
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
9,242
|
$
|
7,705
|
GAAP gross profit as percentage of revenues
|
58.3%
|
64.6%
|
Non-GAAP gross profit as percentage of revenues
|
59.6%
|
65.7%
|
GAAP operating expenses
|
$
|
10,490
|
$
|
13,256
|
Share-based payments:
|
Research and development
|
$
|
304
|
$
|
158
|
Selling and marketing
|
$
|
512
|
$
|
440
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
601
|
$
|
550
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
$
|
9,073
|
$
|
12,108
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(1,448)
|
$
|
(5,686)
|
Non-GAAP operating profit (loss)
|
$
|
169
|
$
|
(4,403)
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(1,277)
|
$
|
(5,232)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
82
|
82
|
Share-based payments
|
$
|
1,535
|
$
|
1,201
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
340
|
$
|
(3,949)
|
GAAP basic and diluted loss per share
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
Non-GAAP basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
