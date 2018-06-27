Mazree Unveils Smart Auctions Platform for Asset Disposition

LEHI, Utah, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazree, a web-enabled suite of solutions designed to drive more efficiency and value to the health care supply chain, today formally unveiled the next generation of Mazree Smart Auctions, an advanced asset disposition auction platform. Mazree empowers asset disposition managers within supply chain management to easily list, redeploy, and recover maximum value for retired equipment or surplus.

Hospitals can now maximize the value of their used equipment using Mazree's new Smart Auctions module and mobile app.

Intermountain Healthcare, ranked #1 in the Gartner Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25, has been exclusively using the Smart Auctions platform to sell their retired equipment. Since going live with the initial platform just over a year ago Intermountain has sold 892 items and recovered over $1 million.

Daniel Duersch, Senior Program Development Manager at Intermountain Healthcare, "We have benefited from the streamlined payment process, robust reporting features and direct customer support from Mazree. With the intuitive user interface our customers start bidding as soon as they log in."

Mazree Smart Auctions includes the following features:

Asset Redeployment – Easily list your assets to be redeployed within your own organization to ensure you get maximum use before you sell.

– Easily list your assets to be redeployed within your own organization to ensure you get maximum use before you sell. Mobile Applications – Listing and buying can now be done anytime, anywhere with Mazree Smart Auctions mobile apps.

Listing and buying can now be done anytime, anywhere with Mazree Smart Auctions mobile apps. Automatic Bidding – Place your maximum bid and let the platform go to work for you so you don't miss out on a great deal.

– Place your maximum bid and let the platform go to work for you so you don't miss out on a great deal. Payment Processing – Upon closing of the item, Mazree automatically provides payment processing to buyers and informs the sellers of the transaction status.

– Upon closing of the item, Mazree automatically provides payment processing to buyers and informs the sellers of the transaction status. Auction Analytics – Sellers see real-time purchase analytics and item management.

Mazree Smart Auctions and its companion mobile apps on both iTunes App Store and Google Play have made both the listing and purchasing experience of retired medical assets a very simple task.

For more information, visit https://www.mazree.com/Auctions.

About Mazree

Mazree is transforming the healthcare supply chain operation by providing a suite of software solutions that provide actionable insight into the supplier and buyer relationship. Mazree has worked closely with the top health systems in the United States since 2012.

More information can be found at www.mazree.com.

