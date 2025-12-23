Mazzotta Rentals Announces New Branch Opening in Lumberton, NJ

Expansion strengthens regional presence, supports growth across Central New Jersey and Greater Philadelphia

LUMBERTON, N.J., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazzotta Rentals Inc. (MRI) is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its new branch in Lumberton, New Jersey, scheduled for early February 2026. Full operations are expected to begin by early Spring. This new location marks a significant milestone in Mazzotta Rentals' growth strategy, enhancing the company's ability to serve customers throughout Central New Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia region.

"Our team is thrilled to bring the Mazzotta Rentals standard of service into New Jersey," said Joseph Mazzotta, Chief Executive Officer. "We take possession of the facility on February 1, 2026, and plan to be fully operational by April 1. Entering the New Jersey market—and particularly this location—will allow us to service both Central NJ and Philadelphia proper with the responsiveness and reliability our customers expect."

The new Lumberton facility offers convenient access to major transportation corridors including Routes 38, 295, and the New Jersey Turnpike. The site's layout and acreage are ideal for housing fleet, parts, and service operations while supporting rapid-deployment delivery logistics. Just 30 miles from downtown Philadelphia, the new branch provides a direct gateway into one of the largest commercial and industrial markets in the Northeast. The location also sits about 115 miles from Mazzotta Rentals Brewster, NY branch, ensuring strong cross-branch coordination and operational efficiency.

This expansion reflects Mazzotta Rentals' ongoing commitment to excellence and customer proximity. As construction activity continues to grow throughout New Jersey and the Philadelphia metro area, the Lumberton branch will provide faster turnaround times, expanded fleet availability, and the high-quality service that has long defined the Mazzotta Rentals brand.

The opening of the Lumberton location represents an exciting new chapter for the company, further positioning Mazzotta Rentals to support more contractors, projects, and communities across the region.

About Mazzotta Rentals, Inc.

Mazzotta Rentals is a leading equipment rental provider offering a broad range of construction, industrial, and specialty lift equipment. Known for its customer-first approach, quality equipment and dependable service, Mazzotta Rentals partners with contractors and businesses across the Northeast to support projects of all sizes.

Media Contact:

Erik Allison

Marketing & Brand Manager

Mazzotta Rentals, Inc.

[email protected]

(860) 404-9319

SOURCE Mazzotta Rentals, Inc.