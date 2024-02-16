Mazzotta Rentals, Inc. (MRI) Names Chris Pera Chief Operating Officer (COO)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazzotta Rentals, Inc., a leading supplier of construction equipment rentals, sales, service, and parts, has appointed Chris Pera as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mr. Pera most recently oversaw the growth and transformation of ABLE Equipment Rentals, Inc. (ABLE). Positioning the organization for expansion by implementing systems and metrics that provided transparency into the company's operational performance. ABLE was acquired by United Rentals in the first quarter of 2023.

Before joining ABLE, Chris founded the HiReach Group, LLC., a start-up Aerial Lift Rental Company acquired by Sunbelt Rentals just 2 years after formation. Chris held numerous key leadership roles in the equipment industry including President of a privately held Construction Equipment Sales & Rental Company in Upstate New York, Regional Manager for Sunbelt Rentals, and President of Modern Equipment Sales & Rental Company.

"Chris is a key addition to our Team and will help us strategically position the Company as we expand our footprint throughout the Northeast and into the Mid-Atlantic region" said Joseph Mazzotta, CEO.

About Mazzotta Equipment Rental

Mazzotta Rentals, Inc. was founded in 1963 as a construction company. Today, it is one of the largest, and fastest growing, independent equipment rental companies in New England. With locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts, MRI provides equipment rentals, sales, and service to a wide variety of commercial, industrial, retail, residential, and municipal customers throughout New England and New York. The Company's success is directly attributed to its' dedicated employees and their commitment to providing high quality dependable service to the Mazzotta customer base.

With one of the largest dedicated rental fleets in the region, Mazzotta offers a full line of:

aerial work platforms

telehandlers/forklifts

industrial fork trucks

rotating telehandlers

stock pickers

air compressors

generators and light towers

utility vehicles

