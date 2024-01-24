Mazzotta Rentals, Inc. (MRI) Names Thomas Caldaroni Chief Administrative Officer (CAO)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazzotta Rentals, Inc., a leading supplier of construction equipment rentals, sales, service, and parts, has appointed Thomas Caldaroni CAO effective October 30, 2023. Caldaroni has held numerous leadership roles with operational and financial responsibilities for large Fortune 500 companies, including Terex Corporation, as well as smaller to medium-sized enterprises. Most recently Mr. Caldaroni served as CFO of ABLE Equipment Rentals, Inc. in New York, managing its' recent sale to United Rentals.

"We're thrilled to have a proven leader like Tom join our team," said CEO Joseph Mazzotta. "He has the unique ability to quickly digest functional processes while fostering immediate and continuous improvement." 

"Tom brings with him strong financial skills and key industry relationships, and he has previously demonstrated a successful strategic leadership approach," said Davide Pugliares Mazzotta's CFO, adding "Tom will be a vital team member as we continue to execute on our existing growth plans".

About Mazzotta Equipment Rental

Mazzotta Rentals, Inc. was originally founded in 1963 as a construction company. Today, it is one of the largest, and fastest growing, independent equipment rental companies in New England. With locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts, MRI provides equipment rentals, sales, and service to a wide variety of commercial, industrial, retail, residential, and municipal customers throughout New England and New York. The Company's attributes its' success directly to its' dedicated employees and their commitment to providing high quality dependable service to the Mazzotta customer base.

With one of the largest dedicated rental fleets in the region, Mazzotta offers a full line of:

  • aerial work platforms
  • telehandlers/forklifts
  • industrial fork trucks
  • rotating telehandlers
  • stock pickers
  • air compressors
  • generators and light towers
  • utility vehicles

