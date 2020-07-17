MB2 Dental and Doctor Partner Welcome Alvin Dental Care Acquisition

Dr. Hoffpauir is a well-respected figure in the dental profession. He is involved in several dental organizations as well as the recipient of many awards, and currently serves as president of the American Dental Association, 9th District. Dr. Hoffpauir is also known for his Facebook group and website "The Business of Dentistry" (TBOD) and "The Dear Doc Podcast" where he interviews other dentists and dental professionals. Dr. Hoffpauir was approached by a fellow practice owner in Alvin who was ready to sell his practice as a result of hardships from COVID and shutdowns. With the backing of MB2, Dr. Hoffpauir was able to purchase the practice and ease the stresses of the Alvin Dental Care staff and patients.

"Now that doctor doesn't have to worry about abandoning their patients or what they're going to do," said Dr. Hoffpauir, "I partnered with MB2 to buy that practice. Something that I never thought I would do. I never thought I would own two practices. It just wasn't something I even conceived of. But now all of a sudden, being relieved of so many of the burdens of ownership, I was ecstatic at the idea of not just helping this doctor, to continue their practice and helping their patients to continue to have good care, but I was excited at the prospect of owning multiple practices for once. That's something I'd like to share with everyone."

Founded in 2007, by Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, MB2 Dental's co-op model gives dentists the ability to leverage the company's scale and infrastructure to further increase their equity values while still remaining in control of their practice as clinicians, business owners and entrepreneurs. The past few months have proven to be trying as dental practices across the nation were forced to shut down completely for up to two months at a time.

"As a group, we've had our share of challenges," said CEO & Founder Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, "Time and time again, we've been tested, but nothing like the last few months. The combination of such an abrupt change and such infinitely reaching uncertainty forced us to show our true colors. It has been a timely exercise to see how we get through difficult times, and how strength and resolve comes from banding together. How admitting that we're in uncharted waters, but that we're in it together, strengthens our bonds. This is not the last time we will be tested, and this is far from over. But I won't be needing any closure from this episode because we've kept our culture–so we're already succeeding."

Visit http://mb2dental.com for more information.

About MB2 Dental

Carrollton, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur, CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with affiliated practices in 16 states.

Press Contact:

Lindsey Byrnes

9728693789

https://mb2dental.com/

SOURCE MB2 Dental

Related Links

http://mb2dental.com

