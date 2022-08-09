MB2 Dental Announces Record-Breaking Year to Date Growth

MB2 Dental supports over 800 doctors and over 400 practices in 37 states.

MB2 Dental, the fastest-growing dental partnership organization in the nation, today released it has had the best first half year in the company's history, exceeding even last year's impressive growth.

MB2 Dental partnered with 60 new practices and opened 4 de novos, with 17 more new builds in the pipeline. The organization also entered two new states, welcoming its first doctor partners in North Carolina and Ohio, bringing its national presence to 37 states.

MB2 Dental CEO and Founder Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva commented," Our growth this year has been tremendous as more doctors continue to learn about how MB2's model can support them professionally, personally, and financially. We are helping doctors stay in control of their practices that they've spent their life's work on, providing them with a platform for growth. With a proven track record of 15 years and the most tenured leadership team in the industry, we have best-in-class resources to support the goals of our doctors."

Jake Berry, Chief Development Officer at MB2 Dental, added, "2021 was a record year for us in terms of new growth, and we fully expect that our growth in 2022 will outpace that of last year. In addition to our acquisitory growth, we have steadily increased the number of de novo locations we have opened with our partners and demonstrated consistent same-store growth across the group.

Although MB2 has primarily partnered with general dentists, specialty partners currently represent the fastest-growing segment of our business. The addition of new specialty partners will create more long-term value for our partners as general and specialty providers alike will be able to collaborate both clinically and professionally in their local markets."

MB2 Dental is a doctor-founded and doctor-led organization with a mission to preserve the integrity of the dental profession in a quickly consolidating market. The DPO started as a single practice owned by Dr. Villanueva in 2007. The model resonated with Dr. Villanueva's colleagues and grew quickly through referrals. MB2 has since undergone two recapitalization events, most recently partnering with private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners in 2021.

MB2 Dental plans to continue growing its organization of 5,000 plus doctors and employees.

About MB2 Dental

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in more than 35 states. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.

