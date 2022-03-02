MB2 Dental Celebrates 15th Anniversary, 400th Practice Milestone

DALLAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading dental partnership organization MB2 Dental is ending February with two significant milestones to celebrate. The dental partnership organization is celebrating its 15th anniversary and the closing of its 400th affiliated practice.

MB2 was founded in February 2007 by dentist Chris Steven Villanueva. Dr. Villanueva, who continues to serve as CEO, created MB2 with a mission to offer doctors a better way to practice dentistry superior to private practice and traditional dental support organizations.

MB2 was the first dental organization to create and use "dental partnership organization" or "DPO." The DPO model differs from a DSO model in that doctors retain equity in their practice, are invited to invest in the parent company, and have multiple other ways to earn revenue in addition to continuing to earn chairside. The doctor owner continues to run their practice with full autonomy in their business and clinical decisions. Dr. Villanueva and his partners strongly believe that only doctors should remain in control of patient treatment and care.

Originally a Texas-only platform named "Dental Professionals of Texas", Dr. Villanueva and his partners quickly realized the demand for growth outside of Texas. With success in their expansion into New Mexico, the founding partners decided to rename the company to MB2 Dental, as an ode to the notoriously difficult-to-find MB2 root canal.

"What started as simply a way to compete with large groups as private practitioners transformed into MB2," said Dr. Villanueva. Never would we have thought that it would grow into what it is today. As we get bigger, the one thing I really look forward to is building an organization with a track record and history where our reputation is advantageous to potential new partners. As we get bigger, people will view us as we truly are, a very stable platform with a ton of credibility and a ton of history."

In addition to the financial benefits from joining MB2, doctor owners receive a full suite of services such as marketing, compliance, credentialing, HR, and more which are chosen by the individual doctor owner based on their specific practice needs.

MB2 also allows doctors to save an exceptional amount of money with the groups negotiated discounts with its supply vendors. MB2's support allows doctors to continue to run their practice their way with the financial and administrative support they need to take their practice to the next level.

For 15 years, MB2 has helped hundreds of doctors achieve their goals and create financial freedom and a secure future for their practice, their patients, and their families.

Friday, MB2 celebrated the addition of its 400th practice with Dr. Chris Sepic, owner of Sepic Orthodontics in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. A pep rally was thrown by the MB2 team members for Dr. Sepic's official signing at the Dallas-based headquarters in his honor.

"I had the privilege of working with my father, a friend and mentor for 18 years of my career," said Dr. Sepic, "After he retired, I found running three office locations as a solo practitioner can be trying. I knew I wanted to carry on the legacy that he began over 45 years ago, and even though I love the clinical side of orthodontics, I realized that I needed help managing the non-clinical aspect. After much due diligence and interviews with a total of 5 groups, I couldn't be happier and more honored to have accepted and partnered with MB2. I now have a team of experts behind the scenes to call on at any given time. This allows me to focus on what I do best: creating one-of-a-kind smiles that last a lifetime!"

MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in 35 states and plans to continue to expand throughout the U.S. in 2022.

About MB2 Dental

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in more than 35 states. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.

