MB2 Dental Celebrates 200th Practice Milestone

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental, the first DPO™, or Dental Partnership Organization, today announced its addition of three new partners and its expansion to Connecticut, bringing MB2's office count to 200 practices across 13 states in the U.S.

The new Doctor Owners and their practices will benefit from the unique co-op business model MB2 has built to give dentists the clinical, cultural and brand autonomy they expect with their private practice, while benefiting from the infrastructure, marketing and increased equity value included in MB2's offering. Recently added practices include:

Zelmanow Dental in East Lyme, Connecticut , owned by husband and wife team Dr. Phil and Dr. Sam Zelmanow

, owned by husband and wife team Dr. Phil and Dr. Pine Top Orthodontics in Colorado Springs, CO , owned by Dr. Ryan Frost and Dr. Russ Ford

, owned by Dr. and Dr. Denton Smiles Dentistry in Denton, Texas , owned by husband and wife team Dr. Glenn Vo and Dr. Susan Tran

Created for dentists by dentists, MB2's DPO model is highly differentiated, as it provides additional equity opportunities for its Doctor Owners, not available with a traditional DSO, in addition to more autonomy so that they can thrive in a profession experiencing increasing consolidation.

New MB2 Doctor Owner, Dr. Glenn Vo was the official 200th practice and is not only known for his commitment to his practice, but also for his dental discounts website, Nifty Thrifty Dentists , a resource for dental professionals, along with his Nifty Thrifty podcast and Facebook group where he interviews fellow dentists and industry experts.

"I'm selling equity in my practice, but I'm not out — I'm still very much in it," said Dr. Vo. "I'm passionate about this profession, my wife is a practicing dentist and she loves practicing dentistry. The reason why we joined MB2 was because we wanted to take our practice to a different level."

"Through our partnership model dentists don't sell out, they sell into a future that puts them at the center," said MB2 Founder and CEO, Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. "Our practice growth is a testament to the community we're building as we invest in like-minded partners with different needs, but an aligned vision to succeed in this profession. We are eager to support and empower them any way we can as the dental world is changing, and our goal is to ensure that dentists – as the head of this profession – are building a future on their terms."

"This is a great milestone for MB2 and all of our partners. 2020 will be a big year for us, and we are excited to continue our growth as a DPO. No matter how large we get, Dr. Villanueva and his doctor partners will continue to vet potential partners to ensure they are the right cultural fit," said Executive Vice President, Business Development, Jake Berry.

Since being purchased by private equity group Sentinel Capital Partners in September 2017, MB2 has added more than 120 practices.

"We couldn't have imagined a better partnership than the one we have with Sentinel. The partnership has enabled us to triple our revenue in the last two years. They have been a great sounding board, allowing us to continue to run our business," said Dr. Villanueva.

Learn more about MB2 Dental at MB2dental.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram .

About MB2 Dental

Carrollton,Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur, CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with affiliated practices in 13 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

