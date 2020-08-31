MB2 Dental Enters 17th State: Michigan

CARRROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental enters Michigan, it's 17th state, with its most recent partnership with Dr. Jonathan Gillesby, owner of Dowagiac Family Dentistry. This totals 33 new practices for MB2 in 2020 to date.

Dr. Gillesby grew up in the Dowagiac area and graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1992. After earning a degree in Biology from Hope College in 1996 he attended the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. He graduated with his Doctorate in Dental Surgery in 2000 as part of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dental Honor Society.

Dr. Gillesby is currently a member of the American Dental Association, Michigan Dental Association, American Orthodontic Society, Omicron Kappa Upsilon (Dental Honor Society), and Lakeland Valley Dental Society with which he has served on multiple committees.

"MB2 Dental's business structure of allowing dentists to invest into other dentists' practices with similar track records and goals is so smart," said Dr. Gillesby, "Dr. V and his leadership team have developed a culture that is built to truly look out for the best interest of the practice owners – knowing that this only leads to greater success for the group as a whole. The a la carte nature of their business support services is unique in that it allows for continued autonomy of each practice. You are not required to run your business a particular way, yet you have a huge support team available and ready to help in all aspects of the profession…I have never felt like a number or transaction. This is a group of good people who care about their organization and doctor owners."

Founded in 2007, by Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, MB2 Dental's co-op model gives dentists the ability to leverage the company's scale and infrastructure to further increase their equity values while remaining in control of their practice as clinicians, business owners and entrepreneurs. Since the COVID-19 pandemic in March, MB2 has partnered with 15 additional practices and is projected to partner with 50 more practices before year end.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Gillesby and his team to the MB2 co-op and as our first partner in the state of Michigan," said CEO and Founder, Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, "Dr. Gillesby is well aligned with the culture of MB2 and is a great addition to our family."

"It's hard to beat investing in your own profession. The fact that we are a group of Dentists investing in each other's practices is a special opportunity. I am very excited for what the future brings with MB2!" said Dr. Gillebsy.

