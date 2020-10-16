MB2 Dental Enters 20th State

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental continued its rapid 2020 growth in new states with partnerships in California, Nebraska and Nevada this month. This totals 53 new practices for MB2 in 2020 to date.

MB2 Dental made the following partnerships in three new states:

Dr. Craig Conrow , owner of Craig Conrow: Cosmetic Restorative & Implant Dentistry in Palm Desert, California .

, owner of Craig Conrow: Cosmetic Restorative & Implant Dentistry in . Dr. Daniel Beninato , owner of Premier Dental in Omaha, Nebraska .

, owner of Premier Dental in . Dr. Gary Richardson , owner of Adventure Smiles in Las Vegas, Nevada .

"I knew I needed to make a change in my lifestyle," said Dr. Conrow, "I've been at this for a long time. I'm trying to take some workload off and bring somebody into the practice, but I didn't want the practice to fall. We've been plateaued for many years and I've been quite fine with it, but at this point if we're going to make a change on the practice standpoint, I much rather have the growth, and I believe MB2 is there to help us with that growth. It's also nice, from the standpoint of taking some equity off the table, I think it's a good time, at least in my practice for that. I do wish that I found Mb2 earlier. I didn't realize there were DSO's that were also partnership related and that's a big bonus for us and the big reason I went with MB2."

"I'm an older dentist, and I'm trying to get a grip on my exit strategy," said Dr. Richardson, "I actually had 5 offers for my practice. I'm not done with dentistry, but I want to know where I'm going and how I'm going to grow before I do exit. I really liked what I was hearing from MB2 Dental. I did have other offers that were equal in valuations, but I want to control my own destiny. I wanted a partner to compilate when I didn't know how to do."

"We'd been approached by lot's of different national groups over the years and I wasn't too thrilled about their proposal because they wanted to buy the practice," said Dr. Beninato, "I wasn't willing to give up that type of ownership, because we were looking to expand and grow in the Omaha market. What MB2 brings to the table, is a partner allowing me to cultivate and grow our associate doctors and our clinical staff while I allow them to take over some of the management and do what they do best."

Founded in 2007, by Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, MB2 Dental's co-op model gives dentists the ability to leverage the company's scale and infrastructure to further increase their equity values while remaining in control of their practice as clinicians, business owners and entrepreneurs. MB2 Dental anticipates acquiring 33 more practices by the end of 2020.

"The past year has been challenging, but we are very happy with what we have been able to accomplish in spite of all odds working against us," said CEO and Founder, Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, "I created MB2 to look out for the best interest of doctors. I am glad that our platform has been able to provide the support and relief dentists need, especially now more than ever."

Visit http://mb2dental.com for more information.

About MB2 Dental

Carrollton, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur, CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with affiliated practices in over 20 states.

Press Contact:

Lindsey Byrnes

9728693789

https://mb2dental.com/

SOURCE MB2 Dental