MB2 Dental Enters Two New States, Now Has Partners in 22 States

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental, the Dental Partnership Organization based out of Dallas, Texas, has expanded its territory into the states of New Jersey and Utah this fall. MB2 Dental partnered with the following doctor owners in the new states:

Dr. Louis Conte , owner of Conte Dentistry in Red Bank, New Jersey .

, owner of Conte Dentistry in . Dr. David Powell , owner of Jordan Landing Smiles in West Jordan, Utah and Alta Canyon Dental in Sandy, Utah .

This brings MB2's acquisition total in 2020 to over 60 new partnerships.

"Some of the support that I think is really valuable at MB2 is just having a team behind you, no matter what it's about. You have somebody to help you with payroll, you have somebody to help you with hiring and firing. Right now with our new practice we're trying to get some good marketing going at that location, so somebody can help take that stress away from me and do the SEO to help build that practice. Just nice to have a great team behind me," said Dr. Powell.

"Right away I was put at ease that they [MB2] were really a partnership, not a dictatorship. They weren't going to come in and tell us what we had to do and how we had to do it. We would have the autonomy of operating the way we always had–truly the way we always had in all decisions. But we had a corporate sponsor that had the wherewithal, the knowledge and the finances to help us grow the practice," said. Dr. Conte.

"We all know about the corporate dentistry side that's growing and growing quickly, unfortunately. However, MB2 is more of a partnership. You don't sell the whole practice to MB2, you're still part owners, the decision-making stays at the office level and not with somebody down in Dallas making a decision for us," said Dr. Powell.

Founded in 2007 by Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, MB2 Dental's is a co-op model that grows through acquisitions and de novos which gives dentists the ability to leverage the company's scale and infrastructure to further increase their equity values while remaining in control of their practice as clinicians, business owners and entrepreneurs. MB2 Dental anticipates adding 12 more practices by the end of 2020.

"We are grateful for the outcome we've had this year, said CEO and Founder Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, "Our team and doctors have worked extremely hard to stay ahead of the curve. This past year has thrown many challenges our way, but together we have seen the rewards of our hard work. The way I see it, every doctor we partner with is another fellow doc we can support through challenges that no one can handle alone. With MB2 as a partner, dentists can sleep soundly knowing their practice, team and patients will be taken care of."

