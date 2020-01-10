MB2 Dental Finishes 2019 Strong Adding 79 New Practices

"When I founded MB2 back in 2007 with just a few practices across north Texas, I never dreamed that I'd see the day where over 400 dentists would be part of this group. It's rewarding and encouraging to know that something I am truly passionate about can resonate with so many fellow doctors. I created MB2 because I knew there had to be a better option for dentists. I wanted to create more options than what our medical counterparts had, so I banded with my doctor partners to create it," said Founder and CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva.

MB2's DPO model is unique in that doctor owners retains a considerable amount of equity of their practice while partnering with MB2. Along with the financial advantages of MB2's model, owners remain in control of their practice's personal brand, culture, team, and most importantly, have complete clinical autonomy. MB2 has also made a name for itself as having a fun, family-oriented culture among its doctor owners.

"The growth of MB2 has been very organic," said Dr. Villanueva. "Together, my doctor partners and I have created a community unlike any other in our profession. Our families vacation together, our spouses and children are friends. The owners are constantly in communication with one another and know they can pick up the phone at any time and call a fellow dentist if they need something, whether that be clinical or personal. We call ourselves a family because when we all get together, that's truly how it feels. Like a big family reunion."

MB2 is projected to add another 21 locations in Q1 of 2020, including three new states: Connecticut, Georgia, and Illinois.

About MB2 Dental

Carrollton,Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur, CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with affiliated practices in 12 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

