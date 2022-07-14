MB2 Dental Launches Charitable Organization

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The dental partnership organization, MB2 Dental, has launched its own charitable Foundation – The MB2 Family Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit with a mission to provide financial assistance to its 5,000 plus employees in the event they experience unforeseen, life-altering hardships such as natural disasters, extended illnesses, injuries, and more. Team members may nominate themselves or others for consideration for a monetary donation.

The work of the Foundation will also include providing donations to local charities and organizations at the request of MB2 Dental's doctor partners and employees.

The Foundation thrives through the generosity of its team members. Funding for the Foundation will come from MB2 Dental's doctor partners and team members through optional paycheck deductions and other fundraising events.

"The number one priority of any family is to take care of each other; this is our dental family," said MB2 Dental CEO and Founder Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. "With affiliated practices in over 35 states, supporting our doctor partners and their teams in any way possible is a top priority. The individuals who make up our MB2 family have always been ready to jump into action and help one another without hesitation. The Foundation allows us to streamline this."

MB2 Dental's previous charitable initiatives include annual doctor-led mission trips and donating to local organizations such as the North Texas Food Bank, The Genesis Women's Shelter, and Salvation Army. MB2 Dental also annually conducts "The Elves Initiative," a cause led by Dr. Villanueva encouraging MB2 Dental home office employees to nominate coworkers, family, friends, and neighbors for financial assistance around the holidays. The success and growth of the Elves Initiative served as inspiration for the MB2 Family Foundation.

About MB2 Dental

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in more than 35 states. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.

