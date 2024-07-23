MB2 Dental Marks First-Half 2024 with Continued Growth and Nationwide Expansion

MB2 Dental announces impressive results of its first half of 2024 business performance

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental, the fastest-growing dental group in North America, today announced impressive results of its first half of 2024 business performance. From the start of the year on Jan. 1, 2024, through June 30, 2024, MB2 Dental has demonstrated continued growth in all facets of the business including organic growth, new partnerships, practice expansions and de novos.

Midyear Highlights:

Total practices: 700+

Total practice owners: 700+

Total doctors: 1,500+

Total patients served: More than 1.2 million

Total employees: 10,500+

Total states: 42

42 New states added in 2024: South Carolina, Vermont , West Virginia

Executive Commentary

"Looking at our mid-year numbers, it's clear that our unwavering commitment to preserving the integrity of private practice and empowering our doctor partners is paying off," said MB2 Dental CEO and Founder, Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. "But what excites our team isn't just our expansion – it's that we're staying true to our mission. We're keeping the unique, hyper-local private-practice model alive and well across the nation by partnering with leading doctors who are as committed to thriving as we are."

Other Notable 2024 Events

In February 2024, MB2 Dental closed a $2.3 billion unitranche debt financing arrangement, adding funding power for future acquisitions and growth. This credit facility allows the company to nimbly pursue strategic opportunities and enhance its operations.

To support its increasing network of doctor partners and practices, the company continues to grow its footprint both in terms of facilities and central services headcount. In early 2024, MB2 added a second 16,000-square-foot building and has plans to add a third 16,280-square-foot location to its Carrollton, Texas headquarters.

MB2 Dental expanded its impressive list of regional and national business awards for excellence, entrepreneurship, and merger and acquisition achievements. MB2 Dental also placed on Inc.'s Regionals 2024: Southwest list for privately held for-profit and independent companies—its first appearance there.

Philanthropy and Giving

MB2 Dental remains committed to its philanthropic efforts to complement its core values. This includes:

MB2 Dental's seventh-annual Dental Jamaica Mission Trip served more than 350 patients receiving over 500 dental procedures, such as extractions, restorative treatments, fillings, and cleanings performed. This hallmark event focuses on underserved communities with no regular access to dental services in Jamaica .

. The MB2 Family Foundation, the official 501(c)(3) charitable organization of MB2 Dental, launched a scholarship program for college student-aged children of MB2 Dental and its affiliated practice employees. The Foundation will offer $1,000 scholarships to 15 deserving students for the fall 2024 semester.

"As we look to the future – we will remain intentional about our growth and partner with the best doctors in the country who share our collective values. MB2 Dental is stronger than ever, and we are poised for sustained growth and success in the years ahead," added Dr. Villanueva.

About MB2 Dental

Dallas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. The Company empowers dentists to preserve their profession by ensuring clinical autonomy and providing resources and support to its doctor owners. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with more than 700 general and specialty dental practices across 42 states.

