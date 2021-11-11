MB2 Dental Named in Inc.'s First-Annual Best-Led Companies

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever Dental Partnership Organization announced today that it has been named to Inc.'s first annual Best-Led Companies list, an exciting data-driven list of the strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion, based on a 12-point measure of management excellence across the middle market. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition list to honor both public and private companies.

The final list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver in a complex market while maintaining the strength to have a broad impact. MB2 is recognized for its successful track record with a leadership team that spurs solid performance, creates value, penetrates markets, engages with customers, and more.

"My peers and I started MB2 Dental with the goal of empowering dentists and preserving our profession," said MB2 Dental CEO and Founder Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. "In the beginning, MB2's leadership team consisted of only my fellow doctor partners and myself. We quickly realized we needed to bring in team members who were experts in all aspects of our business to truly serve our doctor partners. Over the years, we've carefully handpicked the very best team members to assemble an unbeatable leadership team. We are honored to be recognized on Inc's first-ever Best Led Company list. The majority of our executive team has been with MB2 since its earliest days, and all have been placed by us—the dentists. These team members have been fundamental in our growth and development into the company we are today. Through two private equity transactions, that group and the culture have not changed- only grown to include more talented individuals to support our mission."

To be considered for the list, each company had to fill out an application answering questions about its performance, executive team, and leadership. Applicants were then analyzed via an algorithm that identified the very best companies according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder-led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with a 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies/2021

The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 9, 2021.

About MB2 Dental

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in over 30 states and counting. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.

