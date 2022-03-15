MB2 Dental had a two-year revenue growth of 168%. The average growth rate of companies on the list was 154%.

DALLAS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that MB2 Dental is No. 68 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. This regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest region. MB2 Dental is No. 18 on the list among those in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

MB2 Dental Ranks No. 68 on Inc. 5000 Regionals 2022 Southwest List

In February, MB2 Dental celebrated its 15-year anniversary and the closing of its 400th affiliated practice. Up until 2017, MB2's growth was 100 percent funded by its doctor partners. MB2 partnered with private equity firms, recapitalizing in 2017 and again in 2021. The financial backing combined with the shared vision that doctors should be kept in control has fueled tremendous growth for the organization.

MB2's model combines the most valued aspects of private practice and traditional dental support organizations. What makes the company unique is its first-of-its-kind joint venture model, which allows doctors to earn through multiple revenue streams and reinvest in the parent company while keeping their original branding and 100 percent control.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Inc. for our growth achievements over the last two years. We look forward to continuing being a partner that doctors can feel confident in and trust their life's work with," said Dr. Villanueva.

The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 141 private companies had an average growth rate of 154 percent, and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,563 jobs and nearly $10.9 billion to the Southwest region's economy. Companies based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Austin and Fort Worth, Texas, had the highest overall growth rate. This is MB2's second time being featured on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, ranking No. 114 in 2021.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most impressive and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About MB2 Dental

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in more than 35 states. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME

Lindsey Byrnes

PHONE

9728693789

WEBSITE

https://mb2dental.com/

SOURCE MB2 Dental