MB2 Dental Secures $150 Million Debt Facility and Raises $20 Million from Doctor Partners to Fuel Growth

DALLAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental ("MB2" or the "Company"), a leading dental partnership organization, today announced the closing of an amendment to the Company's existing debt facility, establishing a new delayed-draw term loan ("DDTL") in the aggregate principal amount of $150 million.

MB2 also completed a successful fundraise for its ninth internal investment "sidecar" vehicle, totaling a record $20 million. Since the inception of "sidecar" investments, MB2 doctor partners have invested over $75 million to help fuel the Company's growth. This equity offering allows doctor partners to invest alongside the Company – a long-standing opportunity made exclusively to this group as part of MB2's unique doctor-centric model.

Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer said, "We truly appreciate the support and collaboration from Charlesbank and our lenders, securing a path for ongoing growth in this challenging environment. We're also excited to have our doctor partners continue participating in MB2's record investment returns."

The funding will be deployed towards upcoming acquisitions, expanding MB2's current network of over 550 practices across 38 states.

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in more than 35 states.

