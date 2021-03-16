MBA Announces Eddy Perez IMB Executive Council's New Co-Chair for a Two-Year Term

ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MBA welcomes Eddy Perez, CMB, as the IMB Executive Council's new co-chair for a two-year term. Eddy has long been active in MBA's policy committees and networks, including an appointment to MBA's Board of Directors in 2018, and has just completed a two-year term as MORPAC Chairman.

In welcoming Eddy to this position, Pete Mills, MBA's Senior V.P. Residential Policy & Member Engagement, writes, "We are excited about Eddy's involvement. We fully expect Eddy will bring that same energy for advocacy engagement to the IMB Executive Council that he brings to all endeavors."

"Each leader in any industry needs to have a pay it forward mentality to pave the way forward. It's paying homage to those who have paved the way for us, and it is our responsibility to leave it better than we found it. We are growing the army, and the focus is on leaving it better for the next chairman. We must get more people at the table, more people talking, more people involved. We need unity through collaboration. What we are saying is that our voices matter. We will deliver results, and we are leaving it better for the next go-round," says Eddy.

Eddy is Co-Founder and CEO of EPM and is a seasoned professional with experience holding multiple executive-level positions. As CEO, his responsibilities include overseeing sales, growing diversity initiative, retail and wholesale channels, strategy, technology, and professional and business development. He currently sits on NAHREP's Corporate Board of Governors (CBOG), MBA's IMB Executive Council co-chair. Completing a two-year term as MORPAC chairman, he raised a record $2.6 million during the fundraising cycle. Eddy's commitment to diversity and inclusion led EPM to receive MBA's Diversity and Inclusion Award in 2019.

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

For more information about EPM, visit us online at www.epm.net or call toll-free (877) 255-3554. Equity Prime Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #21116 nmlsconsumeraccess.org

Media Contact: Blaine McCarty, [email protected]

SOURCE Equity Prime Mortgage

