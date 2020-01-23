MBA Consulting Services, Inc. and LogZilla Partner to Deliver Network Event Orchestration Solutions to Federal IT Teams Nationwide

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MBA Consulting Services, Inc. (MBA), a federal government IT systems integrator and solutions provider, and LogZilla Solutions, the leading vendor delivering network and security event orchestration, today announced that MBA is a premier partner reseller within LogZilla's Partner Channel Program enabling MBA to resell LogZilla's Network Event Orchestrator platform (LZ NEO)™ to its base of federal clients.

Lou Coleman, founder and CEO, MBA said, "It is impressive how LZ NEO helps reduce the volume of data being sent to tools like Splunk and Elastic Stack. This unique market solution will allow our federal customers to drastically reduce the cost of operating traditional log systems." Coleman continues, "MBA's federal customers can also save millions by using LZ NEO as a pre-processor allowing for maximum data ingestion without every hitting limitations."

Clayton Dukes, CEO, LogZilla, shares, "We are excited to partner with MBA and granting their customers the ability to access a simple software solution that can make any log tool work faster and better, for less." Dukes continues, "The federal market demand and growth for network event orchestration continues to accelerate and we are excited that MBA is a premier reseller as we head in to 2020."

ABOUT MBA CONSULTING SERVICES, INC.

MBA Consulting Services, Inc. (MBA) is a federal government IT systems integrator and solutions provider committed to delivering solutions that solve mission challenges with agility, experience, and innovation. As a mission-focused integrator, we provide a comprehensive range of information technology, engineering, professional services, and facilities management solutions. We have proven expertise in delivering custom data analytics, digital services, systems engineering, human factor engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Our industry-leading agile workforce offerings enable our customers to maximize the productivity of their human capital investment. Additionally, our multi-disciplinary facilities management expertise provides our customers with efficient, safe, compliant, and cost-effective infrastructure solutions.

ABOUT LOGZILLA:

LogZilla is the leader in delivering real-time network insight with an intelligent network event orchestration platform. The LogZilla Network Event Orchestrator (NEO) platform enables IT teams to identify network challenges preemptively with unrivaled scalability, patented preduplication, and automation features. Fortune 1,000 enterprises including Cisco, IBM, VMware, Orange Telecom, and Vodafone use LogZilla to gain real-time network insight.

