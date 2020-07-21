MBA CSi Named Winner of USPS 2019 Supplier Sustainability Excellence Award

The USPS Supplier Performance Awards program recognizes suppliers who were involved in Supply Chain Management (SCM) successes that have "truly made a difference" within the last year in helping the Postal Service achieve positive bottom-line savings, increase revenue or performance results, and have consistently exhibited a collaborative business relationship with the USPS. This year marks the 30 th anniversary of the Postal Service's annual supplier recognition effort, highlighting the efforts of suppliers who are making a meaningful positive impact towards the success of the Postal Service.

"MBA is extremely honored to be awarded the prestigious Supplier Sustainability Excellence Award," said Lou Coleman, President and CEO. "None of this is possible without the support from our operational and internal teams. Our collaborative approach with USPS to solve complex mission challenges using creative and innovative thinking allowed MBA CSi to create an additional $100M plus revenue stream."

ABOUT MBA CONSULTING SERVICES, INC.

MBA Consulting Services, Inc. (MBA) is a leading government solutions provider. We create innovative and transformative solutions that help government agencies optimize their technology systems, data, and mobility. We share a passion for creating real value and positive working relationships and have become a trusted and impartial partner to our civilian, defense, and intelligence agency clients. We draw on our proven leadership expertise, diverse experience working with emerging technologies, and deliver the most effective and efficient solutions. MBA CSi was founded in 1999 and is a privately held company headquartered in Chantilly, VA. We have nearly 400 diverse and outstanding people in 40 U.S. locations.

