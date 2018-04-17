MBA Insights Recognizes Land Gorilla CEO One of Six Mortgage Technology All-Stars

"Technology is driving remarkable innovations and efficiencies in real estate finance," said MBA Vice Chairman Brian Stoffers, CMB. "MBA is pleased to recognize the men and women making significant technological contributions to the mortgage industry."

Since 2002, the MBA Tech All-Star Awards have celebrated industry leaders who have made outstanding contributions in mortgage technology. MBA Insights accepts nominations for the Tech All-Star Awards in December and January of each year.

A record 40 technology innovators were nominated this year.

For 2018, MBA and MBA Insights honored six mortgage technology innovators:

Rajesh Bhat , Co-Founder and CEO, Roostify

, Co-Founder and CEO, Roostify Sean Faries , CEO, Land Gorilla

, CEO, Land Gorilla Harry Gardner , EVP of eStrategies, Docutech

, EVP of eStrategies, Docutech Nima Ghamsari , CEO and Co-Founder, Blend

, CEO and Co-Founder, Blend Pat Kinsel , Founder/CEO, Notarize Inc.

, Founder/CEO, Notarize Inc. Wendy Peel , Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ReverseVision

"This is truly an honor to be among these top innovators in mortgage lending," said Faries, "and on behalf of the Land Gorilla family, I thank the MBA for the recognition of our hard work."

Land Gorilla has previously gained recognition as one of the fastest growing software companies in the United States. Its available technology platform improves transparency, control, and efficiency with a toolset including: construction loan draw management, inspection automation, accounting and reconciliation system, servicing tools, and contractor portal.

