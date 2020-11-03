MBA Opens Doors Foundation Announces 2020 Award Winners: radius financial group is honored with the "Spirit Award"

The Foundation presented its annual Community Champion Award, the Founder's Award, and the Spirit Award during MBA's virtual 2020 Annual Convention & Expo. The 2020 Opens Doors Foundation Spirit award winner, radius financial group inc.

"I am honored to recognize this year's award recipients for being true champions in supporting the mission of Opens Doors," said Debra W. Still, CMB, president and CEO of Pulte Mortgage and Chairman of the Foundation's Board of Directors. "These unprecedented times significantly impact Opens Doors' families, and I am so grateful that this year's award recipients have elevated their commitment to the Foundation and to families in need of housing assistance."

Spirit Award recognizes a group of individuals, from one or more organizations, whose enthusiasm and support for Opens Doors brought new people and organizations to the Opens Doors roster of supporters, and whose efforts amplified the impact the Foundation has on vulnerable families in America.

Since March 2016, radius financial group has presented the Foundation with generous monthly donations totaling over $240,000. Its corporate leadership sparked individual support from employees who have now personally donated over $110,000.

radius' support grows each month, and its quiet generosity of spirit has permeated the company. With its steady support, the Foundation was able to establish a partnership with Boston Children's Hospital in 2016. Since then, the Foundation has awarded grants to more than 800 families with a child being treated at Boston Children's Hospital.

The Opens Doors Foundation, through its Home Grant Program, provides relief in a time of personal crisis. The Home Grant Program has become a critical part of a family's support structure, especially when a parent or guardian must take unpaid leave to be with a child. Grants of up to $2,500 are made monthly to families in need of mortgage or rental payment assistance.

About MBA Opens Doors Committed to helping families around the country stay in their homes while a child is being treated for a critical illness or injury, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) established the MBA Opens Doors Foundation (Opens Doors) to help families in need meet their mortgage and rental obligations. MBA generously pays 100% of foundation's administrative expenses so that 100% of every donation goes to a family in need. Potential grant recipients are identified through the foundation's ongoing relationship with children's hospitals in Akron, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Boston, MA; Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Northern and Southern CA; Philadelphia, PA; and Washington, D.C. MBA Opens Doors is a 501(c) (3)

About radius financial group inc. radius financial group inc. is a leading, private, full-service mortgage lender and insurance agency with a commitment to delivering a measurably better experience to borrowers, radius has been nationally and locally recognized for its continued growth and achievements since 1999. Headquartered in Norwell, MA, radius services Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Visit us at www.radiusgrp.com or facebook.com/radiusgrp.

